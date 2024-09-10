This film, released in 1977, shattered Rajesh Khanna's stardom, had 3 superstars, became superhit, earned Rs..

In the 70s, Rajesh Khanna ruled the box office, earning the tag of Bollywood's first superstar. In such a situation, any actor had to think twice before competing with Rajesh Khanna at the box office. However, in the year 1977, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, and Rishi Kapoor, together gave such a film at the box office that even Rajesh Khanna failed in front of it.

Today, we are going to tell you about the film which shattered Rajesh Khanna's stardom in 1977. Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, and Rishi Kapoor starrer film 'Amar Akbar Anthony' created a stir at the box office upon its release and became the highest-grossing film of that year.

That year, apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, Dharmendra's films also gave competition to Rajesh Khanna. The situation was such that not a single film of Rajesh Khanna was included in the list of the 5 highest-grossing films of that year.

'Amar Akbar Anthony' starred an ensemble cast of Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, Nirupa Roy, Pran, and Jeevan. It was released in May 1977 and was directed and produced by Manmohan Desai and written by Kader Khan.

'Amar Akbar Anthony' became the highest-grossing Indian film of 1977. It earned Rs 15.5 crore at the box office, which is equivalent to Rs 430 crore in 2023.

'Amar Akbar Anthony' was only the first nail into Rajesh Khanna's well-earned stardom. The highest-grossing films of 1977 did not include any of the superstar's films, despite him working in 10 films that year.

Apart from 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Dharam Veer', 'Hum Kisise Kum Naheen', 'Parvarish', and 'Chacha Bhatija' emerged as 1977's superhit films.

