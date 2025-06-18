Aatish, directed by Sanjay Gupta, starred Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, and Atul Agnihotri in lead roles. It also starred Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Kader Khan, Ajit, and Tanuja in supporting roles.

Amitabh Bachchan's film Deewar, which was released in theatres in 1975, created a stir at the box office as soon as it was released. It became the fourth highest-grossing film of 1975, for which the audience showered their immense love. 31 years ago, in 1994, a film was released in theatres that was based on the blockbuster film Deewar. This film not only gave a boost to Sanjay Dutt's career but also became a box-office hit upon its release. We are talking about none other than Aatish: Feel the Fire, shortly called Aatish, which marked Sanjay Gupta's directorial debut in Bollywood.

Aatish, directed by Sanjay Gupta, starred Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, and Atul Agnihotri in lead roles. It also starred Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Kader Khan, Ajit, and Tanuja in supporting roles.

Aatish was based on the blueprint of Amitabh Bachchan's film Deewaar, written by Salim-Javed. Sanjay Dutt played the role of an older criminal brother (inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's character in Deewaar), while Atul Agnihotri was the younger police brother (inspired by Shashi Kapoor's character in Deewaar). Actress Ranuja played their mother. Aatish was heavily inspired by Deewaar with a twist that the mother showed support for the criminal brother. Apart from Deewaar, Aatish also took inspiration from the Hong Kong action film A Better Tomorrow (1986).

Despite the heavy inspiration from a previous film, Aatish went on to become a hit at the box office, helping Sanjay Dutt's career. Made on a budget of Rs 5 crore, Aatish earned over Rs 14 crore at the box office.

