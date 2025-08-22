This film, made for Rs 30 lakh, ran in theatres for over a year, was made with old songs, still became a superhit, movie was..., lead actors were..

Mahesh Bhatt shared how Gulshan Kumar told him that he had dreamt of Lord Shiva, who instructed him to approach the director. "He said, ‘We already have the songs. You just record what you like. The music will be ours, but let’s make a film together'."

The early 70s and 80s were a time for action films in Bollywood, especially amid the rise of Amitabh Bachchan as the 'Angry Young Man'; however, by the 90s, things began to shift as the once-dominant action genre started to let go of its sheen. Amid this transition period, one such film was released that created havoc at the box office. This romantic-musical film ran in theatres for 52 weeks and set unprecedented milestones in Bollywood. The film we are talking about is Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui, which was released in 1990.

Aashiqui was produced by music baron Gulshan Kumar of T-Series and filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt. The songs of the film were composed by Nadeem-Shravan, with lyrics penned by Sameer. Aashiqui marked the debut of Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal; however, it became popular for its songs, which made Kumar Sanu, the lead singer, a superstar for generations to come.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Mahesh Bhatt reminisced about how Aashiqui came to be and revealed that it was inspired by his own early love story with his first wife, Kiran Bhatt.

Recalling his first meeting with Gulshan Kumar about the film, Mahesh Bhatt said, "I was busy shooting a film when I noticed a man greeting me from afar with folded hands. He had an innocent face. I was told he was Gulshan Kumar, the owner of T-Series. At that time, everyone in Mumbai knew HMV, but T-Series was still trying to get a foothold here. He came up to me and said respectfully, ‘You are Mukesh Bhatt, right?’ When I corrected him, we got talking."

Mahesh Bhatt shared how Gulshan Kumar told him that he had dreamt of Lord Shiva, who instructed him to approach the director. "He said, ‘We already have the songs. You just record what you like. The music will be ours, but let’s make a film together.’ My brother Mukesh was unwell at the time, and we decided to go ahead with this collaboration. That’s how Aashiqui was born," Bhatt said.

Mahesh Bhatt shared that he was initially scared of the film flopping at the box office as it was popular only for its songs; however, he was proven wrong. "At one point, we feared the film might fail because everyone had already heard the songs. But when it hit theatres, history was created. The simplicity of the story, the emotional pull of the music, and the way it was marketed, everything just clicked," he said.

35 years since its release, Aashiqui remains the cornerstone of romantic films in Bollywood. Made on a budget of Rs 30 lakh, Aashiqui earned Rs 5 crore at the box office, also becoming the best-selling Bollywood album at the time of its release. The soundtrack album sold 20 million units, making it the best-selling Bollywood soundtrack album of all time.

