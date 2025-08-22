Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

This film, made for Rs 30 lakh, ran in theatres for over a year, was made with old songs, still became a superhit, movie was..., lead actors were..

OpenAI begins hiring in India, know about its local office, IndiaAI Mission and...

7 must-watch war movies before Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan

China's BIG statement against US' steep tariffs on India, says, '...the bully...'

Will Dream11 continue as Team India’s sponsor? BCCI secretary reacts after Online Gaming Bill gets passed

When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

EXCLUSIVE: Swara Bhasker on getting trolled for 'everyone is bisexual' comment, having crush on Dimple Yadav: 'Har cheez ko sleazy..'

Ram Gopal Varma questions Supreme Court’s revised order on stray dogs: 'Do we have infrastructure, manpower, monies to...'

Mukesh Ambani or Anil Ambani: With whom does mother Kokilaben Ambani live?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why investing in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in 2025 is a much better bet than holding Solana (SOL) or Cardano (ADA)?

LILPEPE's explosive Presale outpaces Solana, Cardano in 2025

Crypto's central bank? How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance

How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance?

'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond, leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

This film, made for Rs 30 lakh, ran in theatres for over a year, was made with old songs, still became a superhit, movie was..., lead actors were..

Mahesh Bhatt shared how Gulshan Kumar told him that he had dreamt of Lord Shiva, who instructed him to approach the director. "He said, ‘We already have the songs. You just record what you like. The music will be ours, but let’s make a film together'."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 04:57 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

This film, made for Rs 30 lakh, ran in theatres for over a year, was made with old songs, still became a superhit, movie was..., lead actors were..
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The early 70s and 80s were a time for action films in Bollywood, especially amid the rise of Amitabh Bachchan as the 'Angry Young Man'; however, by the 90s, things began to shift as the once-dominant action genre started to let go of its sheen. Amid this transition period, one such film was released that created havoc at the box office. This romantic-musical film ran in theatres for 52 weeks and set unprecedented milestones in Bollywood. The film we are talking about is Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui, which was released in 1990. 

Aashiqui was produced by music baron Gulshan Kumar of T-Series and filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt. The songs of the film were composed by Nadeem-Shravan, with lyrics penned by Sameer. Aashiqui marked the debut of Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal; however, it became popular for its songs, which made Kumar Sanu, the lead singer, a superstar for generations to come. 

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Mahesh Bhatt reminisced about how Aashiqui came to be and revealed that it was inspired by his own early love story with his first wife, Kiran Bhatt. 

Recalling his first meeting with Gulshan Kumar about the film, Mahesh Bhatt said, "I was busy shooting a film when I noticed a man greeting me from afar with folded hands. He had an innocent face. I was told he was Gulshan Kumar, the owner of T-Series. At that time, everyone in Mumbai knew HMV, but T-Series was still trying to get a foothold here. He came up to me and said respectfully, ‘You are Mukesh Bhatt, right?’ When I corrected him, we got talking."

Mahesh Bhatt shared how Gulshan Kumar told him that he had dreamt of Lord Shiva, who instructed him to approach the director. "He said, ‘We already have the songs. You just record what you like. The music will be ours, but let’s make a film together.’ My brother Mukesh was unwell at the time, and we decided to go ahead with this collaboration. That’s how Aashiqui was born," Bhatt said.

Mahesh Bhatt shared that he was initially scared of the film flopping at the box office as it was popular only for its songs; however, he was proven wrong. "At one point, we feared the film might fail because everyone had already heard the songs. But when it hit theatres, history was created. The simplicity of the story, the emotional pull of the music, and the way it was marketed, everything just clicked," he said. 

35 years since its release, Aashiqui remains the cornerstone of romantic films in Bollywood. Made on a budget of Rs 30 lakh, Aashiqui earned Rs 5 crore at the box office, also becoming the best-selling Bollywood album at the time of its release. The soundtrack album sold 20 million units, making it the best-selling Bollywood soundtrack album of all time.

READ | 'Gates of hell will soon open': Israel’s defence minister says Gaza City could be destroyed, issues warning to Hamas

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI to replace two selectors from Ajit Agarkar-led panel after Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement
BCCI to replace two selectors from Ajit Agarkar-led panel
Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film slows down but inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India, earns Rs...
Coolie box office day 7: Rajinikanth film inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India
After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works
After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness
Public Holiday: 44 days of annual leave; government offices and banks will be closed - THIS state issues holiday calendar 2026
Public Holiday: 44 days of annual leave- THIS state issues holiday calendar 2026
Days after slap incident, man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event
Man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE