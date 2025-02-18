Despite Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's initial struggle for success, Aashiqui 2 became a superhit after its release, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2013. The film was also remade in Telugu as Nee Jathaga Nenundali (2014).

We have often seen filmmakers avoid taking risks and investing money in actors and actresses who have worked in a series of flop films. However, sometimes, taking a risk like this is what makes the most profit. Today, we will tell you about one such film that was released in 2013. The lead actors of the film were both struggling to make their mark in Bollywood, however, filmmakers took a risk on them which paid off. This film not only earned 7 times more than its budget but also won four dozen awards. The two lead actors were Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and the film was Aashiqui 2.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced under the banner of Vishesh Films and T-Series Films, Aashiqui 2 was a spiritual successor to the 1990 musical film Aashiqui and an adaptation of the American cult classic A Star Is Born.

Despite Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's initial struggle for success, Aashiqui 2 became a superhit after its release, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2013. The film was also remade in Telugu as Nee Jathaga Nenundali (2014). Aashiqui 2's success changed the career trajectory of both Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

For the unversed, Aditya Roy Kapoor made his debut with Salman Khan-Ajay Devgn's film London Dreams. After this, his films Action Replay and Guzaarish also failed to make an impact which put his career in Bollywood at stake.

The same goes for Shraddha Kapoor who made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Teen Patti and then worked in Love Ka The End as a lead actress. Both the films flopped at the box office, and early on in her Bollywood career, Shraddha Kapoor was labeled as a flop actress.

The success of Aashiqui 2 not only helped revive Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's careers but also cemented Vishesh Films' position as a production house.

As per IMDb, Aashiqui 2 won 49 awards. As for its box office performance, Aashiqui 2, made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, earned a whopping Rs 109 crore, making it an all-time blockbuster at the time.

