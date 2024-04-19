Twitter
This Feroz Khan film was rejected by Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman; was flop in India but hit overseas, earned..

Feroz Khan-starrer Yalgaar was released with a mixed response from critics, and it was a flop in India but hit overseas.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 08:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

A still from Yalgaar (Image source: Twitter)
Late actor and filmmaker Feroz Khan has directed and produced several blockbusters. Films like Dharmatma, Qurbani, and Dayawan were not only money-spinners at the box office, but they also earned a special place among moviegoers because of their music, actors' performances, and high production value.  Feroz Khan's films, made under FK International would have the best of everything, and actors love to collaborate with him. 

However, here we're discussing a film by Feroz Khan that underwent a few major changes, and the journey of this movie was difficult. Although this movie also worked at the box office, Feroz Khan expressed his regret about the film. Even the three Khans rejected this film. 

The Feroz Khan film that Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir rejected was...

Yalgaar, the 1992 action drama produced and directed by Khan had an ensemble cast including Feroz himself with Sanjay Dutt, Mukesh Khaana, Kabir Bedi, Nagma, Manisha Koirala, Deepti Nawal, Neena Gupta and debutant Vicky Arora. 

When the cast of the film was getting locked, Feroz wanted Shah Rukh Khan to play the role of Vicky Malhotra. However, the actor reportedly rejected the film after Feroz's assistant refused to narrate the script to him. After Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were also approached for the same role, but even they rejected the film. Eventually, Vicky Arora grabbed the role, and he made his Bollywood debut with Yalgaar. 

Even Amitabh Bachchan rejected Yalgaar

As per media reports, Feroz approached Amitabh Bachchan to play his elder brother. After Bachchan rejected the film, he reworked the script, changed the character, and offered the film to Mukesh Khanna. In the new version, Mukesh Khanna played Feroz's father, and the former agreed despite being 21 years younger than the star. 

Box office of Yalgaar

Yalgaar was released worldwide on the Diwali weekend of 1992. Despite clashing with Ajay Devgn's Jigar the film was a hit In overseas, but a flop in India. Earning Rs 7 crore worldwide over a Rs 3 crore budget, Yalgaar was the 9th highest-grossing film of 1992. The movie met with mixed reviews from critics, praising the performances of Sanjay, Kabir, and Nagma, the music and the action sequences. The film's length and a much younger Khanna playing Khan's father met with negative reactions. 

Feroz Khan's regret about Yalgaar

During the making of Yalgaar, Feroz Khan realised that Vicky had a weak voice. The actor first decided to change Vicky's voice with dubbing. But during the final cut, Feroz decided to retain Vicky's voice. Months after the release, Feroz revealed in an interview that he regretted retaining Vicky's voice.

