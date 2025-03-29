This outsider started her career with modelling and soon entered into acting. Within a few years of debut, Meenakshi Seshadri became one of the top actresses. However, a one-sided love for the director affected her career.

Bollywood has seen several actresses over the decades who smitten the audience with their charm and talent. However, when it comes to longevity, the female leads are unlucky as compared to male heroes. Today we will discuss an actress, an outsider who made it big in Bollywood, without any godfather. She made her debut in 1983 with Manoj Kumar's production Painter Babu, but she rose to stardom with her second film.

After Hero (1983), she became an instant star and went on to work with the biggest superstars of Bollywood. From Amitabh Bachchan to Mithun Chakraborty, Rajinikanth, Sunny Deol and Govinda, her chemistry with these stars was so natural, that she became the ultimate choice of several filmmakers. However, her well-established Bollywood career was affected because of her fight with a director.

The actress who gave tough competition to biggest female superstar was...

Meenakshi Seshadri, the outsider soon became one of the biggest actresses in Bollywood and went on to deliver several hits, including Meri Jung (1985), Swati (1986), Dilwaala (1986), Dacait (1987), Inaam Dus Hazaar (1987), Parivaar (1987), Shahenshah (1988), Mahaadev (1989), Awaargi (1990), Jurm (1990), and Ghar Ho To Aisa (1990). Meenakshi's hit streak made her a tough competitor to established actresses, including Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, and Juhi Chawla.

Meenakshi Seshadri with Shekhar Kapur

When a one-sided love damaged her career

In 1990, Meenakshi collaborated with Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi in Ghayal. The movie was a blockbuster, and Rajkumar got his favourite leads. Meenakshi was cast in Rajkumar Santoshi's Damini and Ghatak. Both films were blockbusters, with the former being hailed as a powerful women-centric film. However, during the shoot of Damini, Raj proposed to Meenakshi for marriage, but she rejected the proposal. When Raj tried to persuade her it led to a fight between them. Then, Raj even decided to cast her out from Damini and was ready to cast another actress. However, after the Cine Workers Association interfered, she was reinstated in the movie. And later they collaborated in Ghatak.

Meenakshi Seshadri with Sunny Deol

Meenakshi left Bollywood and got settled in...

In 1995, Meenakshi retired from acting and married investment banker Harish Mysore. They had a registered marriage in New York. The she moved to Plano, Texas. The couple have two children, a daughter and a son.