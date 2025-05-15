Due to extreme poverty and financial struggles in her family, this actress had to start working at a very young age. That’s when she got a chance to act in films, beginning her journey as a child artist.

When this actress was born, her father had been hoping for a son. Disappointed by the birth of a daughter, he left her at an orphanage. But just a few hours later, unable to bear the separation, he brought her back home.

At that time, he had no idea that this little girl would one day become one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema. That actress was none other than Meena Kumari, the leading lady and superstar of 1950s Indian cinema. Due to extreme poverty and financial struggles in her family, Meena had to start working at a very young age. That’s when she got a chance to act in films, beginning her journey as a child artist.

In 1946, she made her debut as a lead actress with the film Bachchon Ka Khel. Over time, she starred in many hit films and gained fame not just as an actress, but also as a poetess, playback singer, and costume designer.

Meena Kumari was known as the "Tragedy Queen" of Indian cinema and remained active in the film industry for nearly 30 years. In 1952, she married renowned filmmaker Kamal Amrohi.

According to reports, Kamal placed several conditions before marrying Meena. Madly in love, she accepted them all with a smile. His conditions included: not signing films with other directors, avoiding revealing clothes, returning home before 6 PM, and not allowing any man inside her makeup room. Meena agreed to all of these, though as an actress, she likely didn’t fully realize how difficult it would be to follow them.

Despite loving her deeply, Kamal Amrohi reportedly treated Meena Kumari harshly. Her life changed completely after marriage — she couldn’t laugh openly or even cry freely. Her dream of becoming a mother was shattered not once but three times, all allegedly due to Kamal. Eventually, in 1964, the couple separated after frequent arguments.

Following the separation, Meena Kumari fell into alcoholism. Her health began deteriorating, especially her liver. She sought treatment in countries like London and Switzerland.

In 1972, her iconic film Pakeezah was released and became a blockbuster hit. But tragically, just weeks after its release, Meena Kumari passed away. She was only 38 years old at the time. Her untimely death left the entire Indian film industry shaken.