This famous actor fought dyslexia, worked as waiter, sold tea and namkeen for 14 years, his first paycheck was...

This popular actor has been part of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters, and he has gained popularity in regional cinema as well.

English novelist George Eliot once said, "It's never too late to be what you might have been." If you are inclined towards your dreams, you should keep trying or keep that spark alive, no matter what. Today we have an actor, who started his film journey in his mid-30s, and his journey before films is like an interesting, intriguing, and inspiring movie itself.

Boman Irani: A dyslexic boy who lost his father at an early age and used to lisp

Born in a middle-class Parsi family, Boman lost his father before he was six months old. During a Josh Talks, Boman revealed that he has fought dyslexia. On Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Boman revealed that he also used to lisp, and was ridiculed for the same in his school. Boman was low on confidence. As per Humans of Bombay, Boman started singing to better his speech. Once his mom came to watch his performance at school. At the end of it, she recorded the applause he received. Boman gained his confidence by hearing the applause multiple times.

When Boman decided to become a waiter for the family.

Boman's mother took care of the family, and she even used to run their Farsan, namkeen shop at Grant Road. Years passed by and he watched his mother fighting tough situations alone. When Boman was done with college, he decided to start contributing to the family. Once he met the manager of a Taj hotel and told him that he wanted to work at the rooftop restaurant. The manager replied to him, 'To reach the top, you have to start from the bottom.’ So the manager appointed him to work in room service. After working for a year and a half, Boman became a waiter at that restaurant.

When Boman had to leave his job for mom

Boman's mom met with an accident, he left his job and decided to run the Farsan shop. For the next 14 years, Boman ran the Farsan Shop, and during that time he met his wife, got married and even had kids. But throughout, Boman was missing something. Boman's wife encouraged him to set out and explore.

Boman Irani: From a photographer to an actor

Boman has a love for photography and his father was also a photographer. Boman tried his luck as a photographer. After initial struggles, Boman found success in the profession. At that time, a friend asked him to audition for an ad. Boman got selected, and from then he did over 180 ads. Boman was even offered to star in a low-budget short film, he grabbed the opportunity, and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra saw a clip from the film on the editing table.

Boman Irani's first acting paycheck was...

After Vidhu noticed Boman, he approached him for the role of Prof J. Asthana in Munna Bhai MBBS. The actor was offered a Rs 2 lakh paycheck. Although Boman was keen on the film, he followed the vision of debutant director Rajkumar Hirani. Before Boman Irani, Amrish Puri was considered for the role, but he was rejected.

Boman Irani films

Among his illustrious filmography, some of the blockbuster titles include, No Entry, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Don, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Housefull franchise, Jolly LLB, and Unchai. He will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.