This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

Deepika Padukone rejected this high-budgeted film which gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster.

Katrina Kaif has given a number of hits and blockbusters. However, do you know that she was not the first choice for her all-time blockbuster film? Well, yes, before Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone was approached for the film which turned out to be an all-time blockbuster, but she turned the offer down. The film we are talking about is none other than Dhoom 3.

Dhoom 3 is an action thriller film written & directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film, which is the third installment of the Dhoom series, stars Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jackie Shroff, and Katrina Kaif.

Before Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone was approached for the role opposite Aamir Khan, but she rejected it for Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani. The role was then passed on to Katrina.

The actress’ dance number in the movie, ‘Kamli’ went viral with fans drooling over her hot moves. The actress's performance in the movie was also appreciated by the critics as well as the audience. However, Aamir Khan’s villainous role took away all the limelight.

Made in whopping Rs 175 crore, the film was one of the most expensive movies of that year. The film became a huge success at the box office and collected Rs 558 crore worldwide. The film became Katrina Kaif’s biggest blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the movie Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. The film will see Deepika in a cop avatar and is scheduled to hit the theatres this Diwali.

Katrina Kaif on the other hand was last seen in the movie Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Though the film opened to a positive response from the audience, it failed to perform well at the box office. Her new project is yet to be announced.

