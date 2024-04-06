Twitter
This entrepreneur works in Rs 7014 crore company at 21, related to two superstar's families, her net worth is...

Despite being Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda chose family business over films, and she's working in a mega tractor company, reportedly worth Rs 7014 crores.

Simran Singh

Apr 06, 2024

Navya Naveli Nanda (Image source: Instagram)
At the age of 21, Navya Naveli Nanda became a successful entrepreneur, and despite being the granddaughter of an acting legend, she chose not to join films, but  Nanda's family business. Today, Navya is working in a mega tractor company reportedly worth Rs 7014 crores. Granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, daughter of Shweta Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, Navya has over 1 million followers on Instagram, and she also runs a podcast, What The Hell Navya, featuring her Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda. Navya's YouTube channel has also a good subscriber base and enjoys a fan following. 

Recently, Navya shared a rare picture with her father Nikhil Nanda from a business tour. Navya accompanied her father for a survey tour for their agriculture-related business. In the picture shared, Navya, dressed in formals, can be seen walking by the side of her father. Navya shared a reel in which a turban is being tied on her head. Sharing the pictures, Navya wrote, "@farmtractractors and @powertracescorts in Madhya Pradesh. Travelling across states to meet our Escorts Kubota family; our dealers, on-ground teams & customers!"

Check out Navya Naveli Nanda's recent Instagram post

Navya Naveli Nanda's entrepreneur journey 

Navya joined her father, Nikhil Nanda's business Escorts Kuborta Limited at 21 as junior marketing manager in the marketing and communication department. She also received training on the shop floor at one of her plants in Chennai. Navya also partakes in the family’s agriculture-related business, Escorts Group.

Speaking to Mashable about her involvement in the family business, Navya said, “Farming, as an industry, is one of our largest. A very large percentage of our economy is run by agriculture. So I think it is very important for us to be in that sector so I am quite excited that I am able to work in this sector. A lot is happening and we are trying to do a lot of things, farming is also changing a lot." The Escorts was started almost eighty years ago by her great-grandfather (Har Prasad Nanda). Navya is the fourth generation of her family to be working in the business.

Navya has built a tractor with her hands. Speaking more about it, Navya added, "I have actually built a tractor by myself, I took about three to four days. From start to finish, I built it with my own hands. It is my greatest accomplishment till date. When people ask me for a fun fact about myself, I tell them I have made a tractor." 

Other ventures of Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Navelii Nanda, a graduate of New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and gender equality. Even though Navya has no interest in films, her brother Agastya Nanda made his film debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. As per many reports, the net worth of Navya Naveli Nanda is Rs 60 crores.

