This engineer-turned-actress worked with Jackie Chan, now stars in India's most expensive film; can you recognise her?

This cute smiling kid in the photo is an engineer-turned-actress who worked with Jackie Chan in a Chinese film.

This cute smiling kid in the photo is a popular Bollywood diva who made her acting debut in a Telugu film alongside Varun Tej. The actress enjoys a huge fan following and never fails to impress her fans with her style.

The kid seen in the photo also starred with Jackie Chan in the Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga. If you have still not figured it out, she is none other than Disha Patani.

Born on June 13, 1992, Disha Patani is the daughter of police inspector Jagadish Singh Patani and her mother is a health inspector. The actress completed her B.Tech from Amity University, Lucknow, and later participated in Pond's Femina Miss India Indore 2013 and was the first runner-up.

She made her debut with Varun Tej-starrer Loafer in 2015, however, the film failed to perform well at the box office. Next year, the actress appeared in a music video titled Befikra with Tiger Shroff, and her dance skills and beauty were much appreciated by the audience.

She got her commercial break with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story starring Sushant Rajput and Kiara Advani. The film was a massive hit. She the starred in Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga which also starred Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood and was seen in an action-packed avatar.

Disha Patani has worked in several Bollywood films like Bharat, Malang, and Baaghi 2 and her last film was Ek Villain Returns which failed miserably at the box office. However, the actress now has an interesting lineup of movies and is also set to star in India’s most expensive movie.

The actress will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. The film is set to release in 2024. Other than this, the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra. The action-thriller movie is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and is scheduled to release on December 15.

