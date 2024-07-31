This Dilip Kumar film, released 66 years ago was superhit, made many records which were broken years later with SRK's..

Dilip Kumar's film 'Madhumati' was based on reincarnation. Made for Rs 81 lakh, 'Madhumati' went on to earn a whopping Rs 4 crore at the box office and became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala have worked together in many films. Today, we will talk about one such film that was a blockbuster after it was released. Not only Dilip Kumar but Vyjayanthimala was also appreciated by the audiences. This film was not only appreciated by the audiences for its twists and thrills but also proved to be a musical hit. The film was so popular with the audience that it won many awards. It took Bollywood a long time - 37 years - to break the record of this film.

The name of this film starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala is 'Madhumati'. This film was released in the year 1958. According to IMDB trivia, 'Madhumati' received 9 Filmfare Awards at the time. These awards were received for Best Film, Best Director, Best Music Director, Best Female Playback Singer, Best Dialogue, Best Art Direction, and Best Cinematography. After this, more than three and a half decades passed and only then, the records set by this film could be broken. About 37 years after the release of 'Madhumati', it was Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' that broke the record of winning the most Filmfare Awards (10).

'Madhumati' was filmed in various Indian locations, including Ranikhet, Ghorakhal, Vaitarna Dam, and Aarey Milk Colony.

