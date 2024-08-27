Twitter
This cult film was rejected by Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, compared to Hollywood classics; made outsider star, earned...

This action film, which was criticised for its script, later became a cult and made an outsider a star.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 10:33 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This cult film was rejected by Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, compared to Hollywood classics; made outsider star, earned...
Esha Deol's still from Dhoom
TRENDING NOW

Last year, Animal became an all-time blockbuster despite being criticised by a section of society. There are several films like this which though disliked by some of the audience, went on to become blockbusters. One such film, which made an outsider action star, was criticised for its script. 

The film we are talking about inspired a blockbuster franchise and was compared to several Hollywood classics. It is one of those films where the villain takes away all the limelight from the hero. It's none other than Dhoom. 

Dhoom is an action thriller film directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and produced by Aditya Chopra, who wrote the story with a script by Vijay Krishna Acharya, under Yash Raj Films. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol, and Rimi Sen. It is the first installment of the Dhoom franchise. The film was the first action film produced by Yash Raj Films since Vijay and turned out to be a blockbuster despite some criticism. 

The film revolves around a gang of robbers on motorbikes, led by Kabir (John Abraham), who carry out robberies in Mumbai, while a cop Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan), and a motorbike dealer Ali Akbar Fateh Khan (Uday Chopra) assigned to stop Kabir and his gang. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics with praise for its performances, action sequences, and soundtrack, but criticism for its script and it was negatively compared to other Hollywood franchises like Fast and Furious, Death Race, and Ocean. 

Made in Rs 11 crore, the film collected Rs 48.83 crore worldwide at the box office. Dhoom made John Abraham an action star. However, do you know that before him, the film was offered to two other already-established action stars? Yes, before John, Salman was approached for the film. He was reportedly the first choice as the main antagonist in Dhoom, but the actor had to refuse the film for reasons best known to him. The makers then signed Sanjay Dutt for Kabir. Sadly, even Sanjay had to quit the film and that's how John Abraham got the role. 

Over time, Dhoom gained a cult status. It further inspired a whole new action franchise. The second part, Dhoom 2, was also directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in key roles. The film turned out to be a bigger hit than the first part and the next part starred Aamir Khan as the main antagonist. All of the films in the action franchise turned out to be blockbusters and now, the makers are in search of the new lead for part 4.

