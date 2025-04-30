Damini was the second of the third collaboration between Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, and Amrish Puri with the other two being Ghayal and Ghatak released in 1990 and 1996, respectively. All the three films were critical and commercial successes.

From Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan's Kesari Chapter 2 and Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink to Kay Kay Menon, Rahul Bose-starrer Shaurya and Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's Section 375, there have many critically-acclaimed courtroom dramas made in the Hindi film industry. However, before these movies that tackled sensitive issues in the society, one courtroom drama was released 32 years and shocked the entire nation nation as it was based on gang rape. The film being talked about is none other than Damini, that starred Rishi Kapoor, Meenakshi Seshadri, Sunny Deol, and Amrish Puri in the leading roles.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Damini was released on April 30, 1993. The courtroom drama was made in around Rs 2.50 crore and went on to become superhit as it earned Rs 11 crore gross worldwide. The major reason behind its success was Sunny's terrific portrayal of Advocate Govind Srivastava. Even though the Gadar actor came in the second half, he wowed the audiences with his amazing performance and unforgettable dialogues including Tareekh Pe Tareekh and Dhai Kilo Ka Kaath. Sunny even won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Damini.

On the 32nd anniversary of Damini's release on Tuesday, April 30, 2025, the Jaat actor shared some of his iconic moments from the film on his Instagram and wrote, "A film that roared louder than words—Damini still echoes in the hearts of millions. Grateful to be part of a story that stood for justice, courage, and truth. #DaminiAnniversary #TareekhPeTareekh #Grateful."

Damini was the second of the third collaboration between Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, and Amrish Puri with the other two being Ghayal and Ghatak released in 1990 and 1996, respectively. All the three films were critical and commercial successes. Now, Santoshi and Sunny have joined hands again for the period drama Lahore 1947, which has been produced by Aamir Khan. The much-awaited film will release is slated to release in cinemas this year.

