Jackie Shroff has always been candid about the challenges he faced in his early years, and his story remains an inspiration to many. Born as Jaikishan Kakubhai Shroff on February 1, 1957, in Bombay (now Mumbai), his journey from humble beginnings to stardom is a testament to his resilience.

Early life:

Jackie Shroff's father was of Gujarati descent, while his mother, a Turkmen, had fled Kazakhstan during a political crisis. His father, who once came from a wealthy family, faced financial hardships after losing money in the stock market. Jackie grew up in the Teen Batti area of Mumbai and made the decision to drop out of school after completing the 11th grade.\

Lived in chawl:

Before rising to fame as a Bollywood superstar, Jackie Shroff lived with his family in a humble Mumbai chawl. In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, he looked back on the tough times of his early life, sharing the struggles and challenges he faced during that period.

He stated, "I remember those years when I would stand outside Chawl’s bathroom with my mug. There were seven small buildings and we had a total of three bathrooms for all the people of those buildings. There would be a line outside the toilet every morning because people would be in a hurry to go to work. This memory is still so fresh in my mind… that sometimes I still see myself standing in that line in my dreams."

Saw his brother dying

Jackie Shroff went through a very tough time when his older brother passed away at a young age. In an interview, he shared how his brother tragically drowned while trying to help a friend. The loss was incredibly painful for Jackie, and the memory of that incident has stayed with him throughout his life, leaving a lasting emotional impact.

He said with Lehren Retro, “I saw my daddy go, I saw my brother go. I’ve seen it with my eyes, and my mother…”He added, “I was there, I was 10 years old. I saw it.” He mentioned, “That’s trauma, it’s inside. It has to be, I don’t know where it is. I don’t want to dig it out. It’s the good memories that last longer with me. I know it’s a tragic thing, but a lot of people go through tragedy, it’s normal...” He added, “For friends, he was all out. We’ve learned the same thing, we can burn our house to give warmth to someone else… He was 17, I was 10. He did a lot of good things. He gave his life for a friend, which is huge.”

From selling peanuts to owning an 8-BHK bungalow

When Jackie Shroff was young, he sold peanuts outside movie theaters to help his family. Over his long career, which has lasted more than 40 years, he has acted in over 220 films in 13 different languages. Today, Jackie lives a comfortable life in a big 8-bedroom house and owns several luxury cars, including a BMW and a Mercedes.