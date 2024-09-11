This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

Master Laddu aka Indrajit Singh started his career in 1979 with the film 'Mr. Natwarlal', in which he played the role of young Natwarlal. Apart from this, he appeared in the 1989 film 'Chunauti', and the 1990 film 'Thanedaar'.

Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Ajit, Kader Khan, and Amjad Khan starrer 'Mr. Natwarlal' was an action comedy film directed by Rakesh Kumar, which was released in 1979. In this film, the role of young Natwarlal i.e. Amitabh Bachchan's childhood was played by a child artist named Indrajit Singh, popularly known as Master Laddu. Not only young Natwarlal's, Indrajit Singh played many excellent roles in several iconic films, but this actor's life ended tragically after he was murdered at the age of 18.

Master Laddu i.e. Indrajit Singh died in 1989 at the age of 18. He was strangled to death by three men in Mumbai's Andheri area. As per IMDb trivia, his father was asked to vacate a flat and he was told that he had not paid the rent for 10 months. When he was asked to vacate the house, he refused, as there were a few months left of his lease but the landlords did not listen to him and killed his 18-year-old son.

Ahmed Babajan Sheikh was charged for the tragedy. Master Laddu was the son of producer Bhagwant S Anand ('Bharat Ke Santan').

He worked in many hit movies but unfortunately, his film career could not last long and he said goodbye to this world at a very young age. In the film 'Dream Girl', he shared the screen with iconic stars like Dharmendra and Hema Malini, while the film 'Thanedaar' had superstars like Jeetendra, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jayaprada.

