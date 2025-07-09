This child actor who starred with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Hema, Dharmendra, was brutally killed at 18 due to...; 3 men strangled him after his father...

This actor's life was cut short in 1989, when he was murdered at the age of 18. The shocking incident took place in Mumbai’s Andheri area, where he was strangled to death by three men.

Indrajit Singh, popularly known as Master Laddu, won hearts with his role as young Natwarlal in the 1979 film Mr. Natwarlal, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Ajit, Kader Khan, and Amjad Khan. Directed by Rakesh Kumar, the film was a hit, and young Indrajit’s performance stood out.

At the time, few could have imagined the tragic fate that awaited the promising young actor. Let's take a look at his life:

A Rising Star in Iconic Films

Master Laddu’s career, though short-lived, included several memorable films. After Mr. Natwarlal, he appeared in movies like Chunauti (1989) and Thanedaar (1990). He also featured in Dream Girl, sharing the screen with stars like Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and in Thanedaar, alongside Jeetendra, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jayaprada. His talent was evident, and he quickly became a recognizable face among child actors of the 80s.

A Tragic End at Just 18

Sadly, Indrajit Singh's life was cut short in 1989, when he was murdered at the age of 18. The shocking incident took place in Mumbai’s Andheri area, where he was strangled to death by three men. According to IMDb trivia, the murder was reportedly linked to a housing dispute involving his father.

It is said that the family was asked to vacate their flat over a rent disagreement. Although his father insisted that their lease still had time left, the landlords allegedly refused to listen. In a horrifying turn of events, the disagreement escalated into violence, resulting in Indrajit’s murder. Ahmed Babajan Sheikh was reportedly charged in the case.

Legacy Lost Too Soon

Master Laddu was the son of producer Bhagwant S Anand, known for Bharat Ke Santan. While his acting career was just beginning to take off, his untimely death robbed Indian cinema of a bright young talent. His tragic story is a reminder of how short and unpredictable life can be—even for those in the spotlight.

Though his career was brief, Indrajit Singh’s performances continue to live on in the hearts of film lovers who remember the little boy with big talent.