This celebrity skincare brand crosses Rs 400 crore revenue mark in only 2 years, it's not Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty or Deepika Padukone's 82°E but...

In her birthday week, Kriti Sanon has more than one reason to celebrate. The actress has quietly but powerfully made her mark in the world of business, steering her skincare venture to phenomenal success. In just two years, Kriti Sanon has built one of India’s fastest-growing celebrity-led brands, a rare feat in the competitive beauty industry.

Kriti Sanon’s skincare brand crosses Rs 400 crore, sets new standard in celebrity-led businesses

With a revenue crossing Rs 400 crores and a loyal customer base that boasts a 60% repeat rate, the brand is not just surviving, it’s thriving. Serving over 19,000 pin codes across the country, HYPHEN's consumer base has seen a staggering 4X growth, expanding from 1 million last year to 4 million this year alone. Kriti, an engineer by education, partnered with six engineers to create the fastest-growing D2C brand that hit Rs 400 crore in gross sales within just two years.

Who owns the skincare brand, HYPHEN?

Reflecting on the journey, Kriti shared, “The past two years have been nothing short of incredible. Building HYPHEN from scratch has been one of the most personal and fulfilling journeys of my life. Watching it grow from an idea into a brand that so many of the consumers now trust and love — still feels surreal. I am so grateful to every single person who has believed in us and has chosen to HYPHEN us in their lives! This is only the beginning, where we continue to hyphen skincare with innovation and grow alongside a community that makes it all so worth it. Happy 2 years to us!”

What sets Sanon's brand apart is its strong blend of science-backed formulations, nature-powered ingredients, and affordable pricing, a combination that has clearly resonated with consumers across India. Her hands-on involvement and clear vision have turned what could have been just another celebrity brand into a game-changing force in the skincare industry.

With remarkable growth, innovation, and a dedicated customer base, Kriti Sanon is rewriting the rules of celebrity entrepreneurship, one success story at a time.

