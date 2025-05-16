Art has the power to stop forces, and this is what Amitabh Bachchan proved when he arrived in Afghanistan, which led to a stop in the civil war for a day.

India and Pakistan went into loggerheads recently after Operation Sindoor. The retaliatory attack by the Indian Armed Forces against the Pahalgam terror attack ended up destroying 9 terror camps in PoJK and Pakistan. After days of counterattack, both countries agreed to a ceasefire. It's said that art has the power to stop forces. Today, we'll talk about one such moment when Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan's presence brought a war to a halt.

In 1992, Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi came together for Khuda Gawah. Mukul S. Anand's directorial was shot in Afghanistan, specifically in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif. At the time, Afghanistan was in the midst of a civil war, making the situation highly dangerous.

According to reports, the daughter of then-Afghan President Najibullah personally requested her father to stop the war for a day. She made this request so that India's biggest star, Amitabh, could safely explore Kabul, and people could have a chance to see him.

This fascinating story came to light through a former Afghan ambassador who shared it with a well-known Indian journalist. Interestingly, even Burhanuddin Rabbani, then a rival leader in Afghanistan, sent a message saying he was a big fan of the Deewaar actor and assured him and the film crew of their safety. He even visited Amitabh in person with flowers as a gesture of goodwill.

During their stay, the Afghan government went to great lengths to ensure their safety. Whenever Amitabh and the film crew travelled for shoots, they were escorted by a convoy of tanks—five in front and five at the rear.

Amitabh Bachchan himself recalled this unforgettable experience in a 2013 Facebook post, which went viral at the time. In his post, Amitabh Bachchan shared that they weren't allowed to stay in a hotel. Instead, a local family generously vacated their own home for the film crew and moved into a smaller house themselves. For the unversed, Khuda Gawah was a major blockbuster. Made in the budget of around Rs 5.7 crores, the film went on to earn about Rs 17.05 crores in India.