This Bollywood superstar admitted he became desperate, offered money to buy Best Actor award: 'Main ghatiya ho gaya'

This Bollywood superstar, who gave three blockbusters in 2023, admitted that he became desperate to get the Best Actor award, and he apologised to the editor publically.

An award is a recognition for an artiste. Every member related to the movie business feels elated when they or their work gets a special mention. The value of awards in films has been debatable or rather diminishing. Actors have vocally expressed their discontent with the award ceremonies that have become more commercial and less of a celebration of cinema.

In the past, there have been instances when an actor has been accused of buying awards for himself. Here we are showing you a clip of India's biggest superstar who admitted that he has bought award and even offered money to the editor to fix his trophy.

The actor who was ready to pay for Best Actor awards is...

Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, the biggest superstar of Indian cinema, who gave three blockbusters in 2023, once admitted that he went to an editor and bribed him to get the Best Actor trophy. Back in the late 90s, Shah Rukh Khan admitted his mistake at Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat. In a viral clip, Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he did offer money to buy an award. The actor agreed, and said, "Jab aadmi ko want hoti, desire, chaah hoti hai kisi cheez ki bohot, toh woh bahut ghatiya bann jata hai. Toh mujh ko awards ki bahut chaah hai."

Here's the video

Shah Rukh continued, "I was very desperate to get the Best Actor award because I felt, very objectively, that I deserved it. Mujhko aisa award milna chahiye iss saal. Toh woh want aa gayi, woh desire aa gayi, toh fir main ghatiya ho gaya. Jab main ghatiya ho gaya, toh main editor ke paas gaya. Maine kaha ‘Sir main bahut ghatiya insaan hoon, mujhko ye award chahiye, aur agar aap paisa lete ho toh main paisa bhi de dunga."

When Shah Rukh Khan apologised publically

Fortunately, after the incident, Shah Rukh won the Best Actor award, and he publically apologised to the editor. He said, "Jab mujhe award mila, toh mujhe laga ki maine bahut ghatiya baat ki hai. Phir maine publicly Khalid Mohammed of Filmfare se apologise kiya. Mujhe koi bhi usmein sharm nahi hai ki apne ghatiyapan ke liye sorry bolun ya maafi maangu, aur maine maafi mangi." On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki. Before Rajkumar Hirani film, he was seen in Jawan and Pathaan.