This Bollywood star has invested in same real estate property as Elon Musk for over Rs 30 crore; not Big B, SRK, Salman, Akshay, Ranbir

Saif Ali Khan has acquired two commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri East for Rs 30.75 crore. According to the property registration documents, the spaces span a combined 5,681 sq ft in Kanakia Wallstreet and come with six parking slots. A stamp duty of Rs 1.84 crore was paid for the purchase, along with a registration fee of Rs 60,000. The transaction was officially registered on November 18.

Kanakia Wallstreet is considered one of Mumbai’s most coveted corporate hubs, offering convenient access to the Western Express Highway and proximity to the metro, airport, and key amenities such as hotels, hospitals, restaurants, and banks. The documents indicate that the office space was sold by Apiore Pharmaceutical, a US-based pharmaceutical company.

The transaction was facilitated by the real estate advisory film Volney, which had recently also overseen an office leasing deal for Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, at Kanakia Boomerang in Chandivali, Andheri East. Volney manages 3 commercial buildings in Mumbai - Kanakia Boomerang at Chandivali, Andheri, Trade Centre at BKC & Kanakia Wallstreet at Powai, Andheri.

Rohan Sheth, who is Volney's founder said, "Andheri East has transformed into one of Mumbai’s most active commercial corridors, combining accessibility, infrastructure, and strong rental yields. With seamless connectivity to the airport and key business districts, it continues to attract both institutional and individual investors seeking long-term value."

"In recent years, we’ve seen growing interest from celebrities and high-net-worth individuals diversifying into Grade-A commercial real estate. It’s viewed as a stable, appreciating asset class that complements other investment avenues", he further added.

