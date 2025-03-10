Govinda revealed that he was offered a role in James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar but turned it down. He claimed to have suggested the film's title and met Cameron through a mutual acquaintance.

Hollywood film ‘Avatar’ became a global phenomenon, shattering box office records upon its release. The franchise continued to grow with the release of its sequel, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, in 2022. In a surprising revelation, a Bollywood actor recently disclosed that he was offered a significant role in James Cameron's "Avatar" for a substantial paycheck, but he turned it down, describing the decision as "painful".

In a recent interview, Govinda revealed that he was offered a role in James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar but turned it down. He met Cameron through a mutual acquaintance. He recounted that he met a Sardarji in America, with whom he shared a successful business idea. Years later, this acquaintance introduced him to James Cameron, leading to a dinner meeting to discuss a potential collaboration.

"I even left an offer of Rs 21.5 crore, although I remember this because it was painful. I had met a Sardarji in America and gave him a business idea to work in sweets and delicacies. Some years later, he said that the idea worked wonders for him. There, he made me meet James Cameron. He asked me to do a film with James, so I invited them for dinner to discuss about it," he revealed on the YouTube channel of Mukesh Khanna.

Further, Govinda claimed that he was the one who suggested the title for the film. However, after learning that the protagonist was handicapped, Govinda decided to decline the role offered by Cameron. He disclosed that James Cameron offered him a staggering Rs 18 crore for the role, along with a shooting schedule spanning 410 days. Although he was comfortable with the lengthy schedule, he harboured concerns about the extensive body paint required for the character, worrying that it could have severe health consequences and even land him in the hospital.