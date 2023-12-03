This Bollywood actor used to paint zebra crossing for Rs 35, hunger taught him acting at 13, now charges Rs 3 crore

Headlines

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: When and where to watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi LIVE in India

Find best deals on laptop cooling pads only on Amazon

IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad on cusp of breaking Virat Kohli's all-time India record

'Results disappointing but...': BRS leader KT Rama Rao reacts after Congress takes lead in Telangana Assembly elections

This Bollywood star married her guru, changed religion, became dancer to earn living, always had conflicts with Sridevi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: When and where to watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi LIVE in India

Find best deals on laptop cooling pads only on Amazon

IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad on cusp of breaking Virat Kohli's all-time India record

11 best games of 2023

8 Indian films that glorify misogyny 

10 Google play best books of 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

This Bollywood star married her guru, changed religion, became dancer to earn living, always had conflicts with Sridevi

Hussain Dalal says producers lost 'morale' in him after facing backlash for Brahmastra dialogues: 'Main akela...'

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui reveals his mother died by suicide when he was 13, says 'unpe karza tha bas Rs 3500 ka'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Bollywood actor used to paint zebra crossing for Rs 35, hunger taught him acting at 13, now charges Rs 3 crore

At just 13 years old, Nana Patekar had to step up and work to support his family. He undertook a job painting movie posters in Chunabhatti, walking 8 kilometers every day for a monthly payment of Rs 35.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nana Patekar stands as one of the most versatile and acclaimed actors in Indian cinema. His unique acting style and remarkable talent have left an indelible mark. Recognising his significant contribution to the film industry, Nana was honored with the Padma Shri, a prestigious civilian award in India.

Today, let's reflect on his journey to stardom. During his childhood, Nana Patekar faced a significant setback. Despite being born into an affluent family where his father owned a business, their fortunes took a drastic turn due to fraud. An acquaintance deceitfully transferred the entire business into his name, causing immense hardship for the family.

At just 13 years old, Nana had to step up and work to support his family. He undertook a job painting movie posters in Chunabhatti, walking 8 kilometers every day for a monthly payment of Rs 35. He also used to paint zebra crossings at that time. This challenging period became an integral part of his resilient journey toward success.

On the personal front, Nana Patekar tied the knot with Neelkanti at 27, but tragedy struck as his father passed away due to a heart attack when he was 28, followed by the loss of his first son. A former chain smoker, he quit at 56. In an interview, Patekar credited his father for nurturing his passion for acting by introducing him to plays. His acting journey began with Vijaya Mehta directing his first play.

Residing in a 1BHK apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, Patekar’s association with the Indian Territorial Army began in 1990 when he was commissioned as an honorary Captain, training extensively for his role in the film Prahaar. During the Kargil War in 1999, he served as an honorary Major in the Maratha Light Infantry regiment, collaborating with General V. K. Singh, who then held the rank of Colonel and made a cameo appearance in the movie.

As per reports, Nana Patekar now charged Rs 2-3 crore per film. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Interference in its satellites would be declaration of war', North Korea gives stern warning to US

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Konta Results 2023 LIVE: BJP's Soyam Muka leads against Congress' Kawasi Lakhma

Sam Bahadur Twitter review: Netizens hail Vicky Kaushal’s ‘terrific’ performance, call film masterpiece

Viewers praise Rashmika Mandanna, say she outshone Ranbir Kapoor in viral Animal scene for which she was earlier trolled

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: Cabinet Minister KTR leads by 28,534 votes in Sircilla

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE