This Bollywood actor used to paint zebra crossing for Rs 35, hunger taught him acting at 13, now charges Rs 3 crore

Nana Patekar stands as one of the most versatile and acclaimed actors in Indian cinema. His unique acting style and remarkable talent have left an indelible mark. Recognising his significant contribution to the film industry, Nana was honored with the Padma Shri, a prestigious civilian award in India.

Today, let's reflect on his journey to stardom. During his childhood, Nana Patekar faced a significant setback. Despite being born into an affluent family where his father owned a business, their fortunes took a drastic turn due to fraud. An acquaintance deceitfully transferred the entire business into his name, causing immense hardship for the family.

At just 13 years old, Nana had to step up and work to support his family. He undertook a job painting movie posters in Chunabhatti, walking 8 kilometers every day for a monthly payment of Rs 35. He also used to paint zebra crossings at that time. This challenging period became an integral part of his resilient journey toward success.

On the personal front, Nana Patekar tied the knot with Neelkanti at 27, but tragedy struck as his father passed away due to a heart attack when he was 28, followed by the loss of his first son. A former chain smoker, he quit at 56. In an interview, Patekar credited his father for nurturing his passion for acting by introducing him to plays. His acting journey began with Vijaya Mehta directing his first play.

Residing in a 1BHK apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, Patekar’s association with the Indian Territorial Army began in 1990 when he was commissioned as an honorary Captain, training extensively for his role in the film Prahaar. During the Kargil War in 1999, he served as an honorary Major in the Maratha Light Infantry regiment, collaborating with General V. K. Singh, who then held the rank of Colonel and made a cameo appearance in the movie.

As per reports, Nana Patekar now charged Rs 2-3 crore per film.