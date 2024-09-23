This Bollywood heroine died a tragic death, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, was set to dethrone Madhuri, Juhi

Twitter
While studying in class 9th at a Mumbai school, this actress signed her first film.

Latest News

Manisha Chauan

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 03:50 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: YouTube screenshot
Earlier, many actresses debuted in films during their teens, with most becoming lead stars before turning 18. While success often took time for many, one actress became India’s highest-paid star by the age of 18. Tragically, she passed away within a year, leaving behind an unfulfilled legacy and a void in Bollywood that opened the door for many new faces.

We are talking about Divya Bharti who was very young when she passed away.

Early life:

Divya Bharti was born in Mumbai on February 25, 1974. She had a younger brother, Kunal, and a half-sister named Poonam from her father’s first marriage. She was known for her cheerful personality and doll-like appearance. She attended Maneckji Cooper High School in Juhu, Mumbai, but was a restless student and left after the 9th grade to pursue an acting career.

Career:

In 1988, while studying in class IX at a Mumbai school, Divya Bharti was signed by Nandu Tolani. Although her initial debut didn’t happen, she was later spotted by Govinda’s brother, Kirti Kumar, who signed her for a film, but she was replaced again.

Eventually, Divya made her debut in the Telugu film Bobbili Raja opposite Venkatesh in 1990, which became a hit. This success was followed by her Tamil debut, Nila Pennae, which also performed well. By the end of 1991, Divya was ranked second at the box office in the South, just behind Vijayshanti.

The next year, Divya Bharti made her Bollywood debut and swiftly became the leading heroine in the industry. In 1992, she appeared in successful films like Vishwatma, Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana, and Balwan. She even starred alongside future stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suniel Shetty in their first films. By early 1993, Divya's success had reached its peak, and she was reportedly earning over Rs 50 lakh per film.

Death:

1993 started positively for Divya Bharti with the success of Kshatriya, but it would be her last film before her tragic death. In April 1993, she fell from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment. Initially, there were rumors of mystery or foul play, but her family dismissed these claims.

At the time of her death, Divya was married to filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. The entire industry mourned her passing, with many senior stars describing it as a significant loss. Many believed that Divya was on the brink of becoming the next superstar in Bollywood.

At the time of her death, Divya Bharti was involved in 14 films at various stages of completion. Two of these were released in 1993, but she was replaced in 12 others, many of which still had significant portions to be shot. For instance, Sridevi took over her role in Laadla. While Sridevi was already an established star, several younger actresses stepped in to fill the void. Raveena Tandon replaced her in Mohra and Dilwale, Kajol in Hulchul, Tabu in Vijaypath, Juhi Chawla in Kartavya, and Karisma Kapoor in Dhanwan. Most of these films were successful, paving the way for these actresses to gain visibility and launch long and successful careers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
