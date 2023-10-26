This Bollywood film holds world record for most songs, had 72 of them, it's not Hum Aapke Hain Koun, DDLJ, Taal, Devdas

This Bollywood film from before Independence, holds the world record for most songs with 72 musical numbers.

Song and dance is an integral part of Indian cinema. While the West has a separate genre called musicals, most Indian films are by default musicals. Whether it’s a thriller, murder mystery, romantic comedy, or family drama, songs find a place in most Indian films. Yet, some films go the extra mile when it comes to including songs with the sheer number setting records. In fact, it is an Indian film that holds the world record for including most songs with a jaw-dropping 72 musical numbers in its run. And its not one of the usual suspects.

Bollywood film with 72 songs

While Hum Aapke Hain Koun created a flutter with 14 songs back in 1994, there have been a few before it as well that included over a dozen songs. Even Hollywood musicals like Chicago and Moulin Rouge had as many songs. Yet, none of them compare with the 1932 Hindi film Indrasabha, based on the play Inder Sabha. The 3 and a half-hour film was conceptualised and shot almost entirely in verse, comprising of 72 songs in total with most characters, big or small, receiving their own entry song. The mythological drama was one of the first Indian talkies, released just a year after Alam Ara.

Indrasabha’s 72 songs

Indrasabha was an adaptation of a 19th century Urdu play called Inder Sabha, written by Agha Hasan Amanat. The play was first brought to screen in 1925 but as a silent film. When Alam Ara brought the talkie revolution in India, Madan Theatre decided to bring back the film but with sound. The 1932 release utilised almost all of the plays 31 ghazals, 9 thumris, 4 holis, 15 songs, and seven other musical numbers. The film added a few of its own as well, giving it 72 songs in total. The feat earned Indrasabha a place in several record books.