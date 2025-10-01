This Bollywood diva was called 'dayan, national vamp', dated Pakistani star cricketer, then broke up before marriage due to.., she is..

After getting linked with Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Vinod Mehra, Bhanurekha, aka Rekha, was also linked to the Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan. There were reports that they were also ready to get married, but then what happened? Read on to know more.

Fame doesn't come easily, especially when you are an actress. On one side, there will be people who will be appreciative towards the body of work, highlighting the goods. But there are also naysayers who tend to pull a successful heroine down. The conversation and the criticism shift from her filmography to personal life's choices, mocking her love life and shaming them for it. Today, we will discuss Bhanurekha Ganesan, who will lovingly be called Rekha. The actress didn't make news just for her successful career, but also for her controversial love affairs. In fact, her personal life has attracted more headlines. We all know her passionate affection for Amitabh Bachchan, but did you know that she was once labelled as 'dayan (witch) and even national vamp'? Apart from falling for film stars, she was also in love with a star cricketer from Pakistan. Let's discuss more about it.

When Rekha was blamed for the death of her husband

In March 1990, after battling various rumours about her love life, Rekha tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Aggarwal. Post failed relationships with Amitabh Bachchan and Jeetendra, Rekha agreed to an arranged marriage. However, seven months after their marriage, Mukesh died by suicide. This shattered Rekha to the core, but it also made her the 'villain' in their relationship. Rekha was labelled as 'dayan, husband eater, national vamp' by gossip magazines.

Rekha with Mukesh Aggarwal

Speaking about this dark phase, and how she dealt with it at Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Rekha said, "One went through the whole gamut of feelings. The initial shock and then denial that ‘no, this can’t be really happening to me’ and later on, this intense anger, and then you go on this self-pity trip that ‘what did I do wrong? I never meant to hurt anybody'. Then, trying to understand it, in vain, of course, because you never understand it. And then, finally, of course, acceptance.”

Rekha found love in Imran Khan?

In the 80s, before marrying Mukesh, Rekha found love in Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan. The two were rumoured to be in a relationship. The duo were also spotted together several times, fueling the rumours around their relationship. A Star Report, from 1985, claimed that Imran Khan spent several weeks in Mumbai with Rekha, and the two were often seen together on the beaches. The report stated, "Those who saw Rekha and Imran enjoying each other’s company at the beach were struck by their closeness and were thus convinced that they loved each other deeply and passionately."

What happened between Rekha and Imran Khan?

There were reports that Rekha and Imran were very serious about their relationship, and they even wanted to get married. Reportedly, Rekha's mom even consulted an astrologer, enquiring if Imran is an ideal match for Rekha. The actress' mother was convinced that Imran would be perfect for Rekha. However, the two parted ways, and nothing came out in public. Till now, it's a mystery why Rekha and Imran broke up.