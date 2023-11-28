This Bollywood actress was once kicked out of show for asking questions, now owns...

Yami Gautam talked about her struggle days and she was removed from the show for asking questions.

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who is celebrating her birthday today, in her recent interview revealed that she was once thrown out of a show for asking questions about a scene.

While speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, she talked about her struggle days and she was removed from the show for asking questions. She said, “It is true. I had some questions about a scene on the first day of the shoot. I questioned something in a scene on my first day of the shoot and everyone stared at me 'How can I question?' When I returned to the set the next day and was reading my script, one person came to me and said 'You may go home'.”

She added, “It felt very bad to hear that but I could not do anything. But, these things are also important, they help me find the passion to kepe going.” As per reports, Yami Gautam has a net worth of $12 million, which amounts to approximately Rs. 99 crore. In 2016, to mark Gudi Padwa, actress Yami purchased an Audi Q7. In India, the car is priced approximately between Rs 80.00 to 90.00 lakh. She also has BMW X7, a pair of Audis – the A4 sedan.

Recently, in an interview, Yami Gautam condemned the incident in which 'a very young boy' shot her video without her consent inside her farm in Himachal Pradesh. Talking to Puja Talwar, the actress said, "Some boy came on my farm, a very young boy, a teenager who must be 19-20, and requested my staff ‘can we take a picture’. I am very open, you know, welcoming people. It’s a small town and people wanna come and visit and talk. And, I am very happy to do that. I thought he is taking a picture but he was taking a video. It was so bad, and that person apparently got millions of views, he’s celebrating his vlog."

She continued, "It may seem I'm so happy mujhe comment mil gayi (I am getting a lot of comments/publicity) but that means that has encouraged that person to do it again with somebody." She even added how the same incident encouraged people in her hometown to come to her home uninvited as she added, "They all came back at home with cameras and they are taking a tour of my home. I am like ‘what is happening? Where are we going?’ You making this so normal for next generation. Absolutely there has to be a line drawn and everything is not okay. This is not okay."