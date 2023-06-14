Search icon
This Bollywood actress is BFF of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani

One of the top Bollywood actresses who has impressed audiences with a number of hits is BFF of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India. The businessman is the owner of Reliance Group and often hosts lavish parties which are attended by a number of A-list Bollywood actors. The businessman has 3 children Anany Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Isha Ambani. His children are not a part of the glamor industry, however, her daughter does have a BFF in the Bollywood industry. 

Isha Ambani and Priyanka Chopra are close friends for a long, however, she believes her to be her elder sister. The actress was also recently seen attending the launch of NMACC in Mumbai. However, Isha’s best friend from Bollywood is none other than Kiara Advani. Their friendship is not new but dates back to their childhood. 

Isha Ambani and Kiara Advani have been childhood buddies. The two went to the same school. In 2018, when Isha was getting engaged to Anand Piramal, Kiara Advani penned an emotional note for her childhood friend and wrote, “There are some special people who are a part of your life and you grow up with. My oldest friend, still as caring, as humble, and as amazing as you were when we first met! My to-be bridey, Ishu never ever let the child in you grow up forever your Aliu 38.” 

Isha Ambani recently attended the Cannes Film Festival and stunned everyone with her choice of her outfit. She currently heads the strategic development and implementation for all marketing teams for Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

Kiara Advani on the other hand is known for delivering hit performances over the year in movies like Kabir Singh, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and more. The actress will be next seen in the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha which also stars Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, The musical romantic-drama movie also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in key roles and is scheduled to release on June 29 in theatres.

