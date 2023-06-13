This Bollywood actress came to Mumbai with Rs 500, started her career as a model, is known for her hot and sexy looks

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is celebrating her 31st birthday today and the fans and friends of the actress are wishing her good luck on social media. Disha Patni, who is considered as one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood is known for sharing her hot and sexy photos and videos on Instagram. She was born on 13 June 1992 in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Disha Patani has worked with many big actors including Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapoor and others.

Disha Patni was initially not interested in acting and wanted to become a scientist in her childhood. He has done electrical engineering from Amity University, Lucknow. Disha Patani modeling during college days and went on to become a big name in the fashion world.

Disha Patani made her acting debut in 2015 with Telugu film ‘Loafer’. In 2016, Disha Patani got her big break in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was seen in this film. According to media reports, Disha Patni came to Mumbai with only Rs 500.

Disha Patni has worked very hard to carve a space for herself in Bollywood and her net worth is now in crores. Disha Patani has worked in several films including 'Baaghi 2', 'Malang', 'Bharat', 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She will next be seen in 'Yoddha'.



