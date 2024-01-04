This Bollywood actor's family struggled for food, his father was cheated by partner, worked at ad agency, now he's...

The famous Bollywood actor-producer got his first break as the veteran director was looking for someone who would look like younger Sanjay Dutt. A boy with an innocent face and muscular body

The journey of an actor to fame isn't a cakewalk. Behind this stardom lies years of persuasion, hard work, failures, rejection, and acceptance. Today, we talk about an actor who has gained the height of stardom and has a massive fan following for his style statements and action films.

He's cool and suave and possesses a massive bike collection, yet he's comfortable travelling in an auto-rickshaw at work. He is comfortable wearing slippers during film promotions. John believes in living a simple life and the reason is his middle-class upbringing. Yes, we are talking about John Abraham.

John Abraham's father was cheated by his business partner

In 1989, John Abraham's father, Abraham John, was duped by his business partner and committed a fraud of Rs 3 lakhs. At that time, John was studying in class 8. In an interview with Mashable India, John said that his father was unsure if he would be able to feed his family and bring food to the table. "I still remember, my dad had tears in his eyes and said ‘beta mujhe pata nhi (I don’t know) tomorrow how will we get food on this table'."

The words of wisdom by John's father that became his principle

When John's family was going through tough days, his father told him one thing and still believed in it. "My father told me, 'Beta jo bhi ho life mein, agar paise nahi hai, kisi se chori mat karna. Aur kisi ko rishwat mat dena, aur nahi lena'. (Son, whatever happens, don't steal from anyone. Don't take a bribe and offer bribe)."

John Abraham's journey from advertising agency to films

After completing his masters, John worked as a media planner in an ad agency and in 1999, went on to win the Gladrags Manhunt Contest. After winning the contest, John was signed by Carrie Models in Singapore and did some modelling assignments; he later modelled in Hong Kong, London and New York City.

When John's father was going through financial difficulties, he promised him, "I will sell my face and make money out of it." Modelling paved the way for John to act, and he met Mahesh Bhatt. At that time, Mahesh was searching for a new face, someone who could be like younger Sanjay Dutt. Someone who has an innocent and vulnerable face but has a muscular body. "Beta mujhe koi chaiye jo Sanjay Dutt ki tarah dikhe. Uski body ho lekin face masoom, vulnerable ho." And that's how he got his first film with Bipasha Basu, Jism (2003). On the work front, John was last seen as antagonist Jim in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan.