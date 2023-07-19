This Bollywood actor is highest taxpayer of India with Rs 29 crore tax; not SRK, Salman Khan, Aamir, Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood actors are some of the highest paid individuals in the country, and one actor has become the highest taxpayer in the country. His salary will leave you stunned.

While Deepika Padukone has emerged as the highest taxpaying actress in Bollywood, one actor became the highest taxpayer, not just in the industry but the entire country. While some believe that it's Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, the highest taxpayer in India is actually none other than Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar has been reported as the highest taxpayer not just in Bollywood, but the entire country. The Income Tax Department confirmed last year that the OMG actor has been the highest taxpayer in India for the last five years.

Last year in July, the Income Tax Department honoured Akshay Kumar as the ‘Highest Taxpayer of India’, with the certificate and plaque of the same doing rounds on social media in 2022. The Bollywood actor has secured the top spot in this list for many years.

According to ClearTax and many news reports, Akshay Kumar paid Rs 29.5 crore in taxes for the financial year 2021-2022, with a similar amount expected to be reported the last year as well. Kumar currently holds a Canadian passport but is in the process of getting Indian citizenship, as reported by TOI.

According to GQ, Akshay Kumar’s total net worth is over Rs 2660 crores, and his annual salary through movies, investments, production, and endorsements is expected to be around Rs 300 crore, hence the hefty tax he pays each year.

The Raksha Bandhan actor also has a wide number of endorsement deals with multi-million dollar companies like Nirma, Harpic, Tata Motors, Revital H, Suthol, Policy Bazaar, and CarDekho, to name a few.

Meanwhile, the second actor on the highest taxpayer list after Akshay Kumar is Amitabh Bachchan, who had once paid Rs 70 crores in taxes. Comedy king Kapil Sharma pays around Rs 20 crore in taxes every year, while Salman Khan pays around Rs 25-30 crore in taxes.

