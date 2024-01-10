This Bollywood actor claimed his superstar brother sabotaged his career, imprisoned him, tried to prove him mentally ill

This actor-director has levelled serious allegations against his elder brother, a Bollywood superstar, and claimed that he was given unwanted drugs by his family.

Bollywood and its stars are often slammed for nepotism and promoting their family members. But today, we will talk about an actor whose elder brother is one of the top stars of Bollywood, and yet he claimed that his brother envies him and tried his best to sabotage his career.

Hailing from an influential film family, the son of famous director and producer Tahir Hussain, brother of Aamir Khan, Faisal Khan (also known as Faissal Khan), has made some serious allegations against Bollywood's perfectionist and claimed that his brother tried to prove him mentally unstable.

Faisal Khan's career beginning

Faisal's first film appearance was at the age of three in his uncle Nasir Hussain's 1969 film Pyar Ka Mausam, playing Shashi Kapoor's role. As an adult, Faisal made his on-screen debut in Aamir Khan's blockbuster Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). In this film, he played a minor role of a baddie. Later, Faisal even made his appearance in Aamir's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. He has even as an assistant director in Aamir Khan's Tum Mere Ho.

Watch Faisal in Aamir Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Faisal Khan's flop debut and five-year hiatus

Faisal Khan's first solo film as a lead was Madhosh (1994), produced by his father and directed by Vikram Bhatt. Sadly, the movie was a box office disaster. Faisal took a five-year break, and after that, he got his second film, Dharmesh Darshan's directorial Mela (2000). In this film, he shared screen space with Aamir Khan. Despite being an anticipated flick, Mela was a major flop at the box office. However, Faisal's performance was appreciated. After Mela, Faisal starred in several duds, including Kaboo, Dushmani, Border Hindustan Ka, Basti, Aandhi, and Chand Bujh Gaya.

When Faisal went missing and claimed that Aamir imprisoned him

In 2007, Khan was reported missing for two days. Faisal filed a report to the police several days earlier, accusing his brother Aamir of keeping him caged in his home because his elder brother thought that he was mentally ill. Aamir and his father, Tahir also fought in a custody battle over Faisal that garnered much press coverage. Faisal's custody was awarded to his father, Tahir. Reportedly, Faisal even rejected Bigg Boss, because he didn't want to 'feel caged again'.

Faisal Khan on Aamir Khan

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "Frankly, I was never ill.. what has been said so far was speculative and spread by my elder brother Aamir Khan and other family members. In fact, I was kidnapped... I was under house arrest, unwanted drugs were given to me. On the judgment day, Judge Saab announced that I was not suffering from any illness.. and that I was normal and capable of handling life on my own. I should be treated as a normal person." In the same interview, Faisal said that he's cordial with Aamir, and they meet and greet each other on occasion. However, recently, Faisal was not seen attending Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan's wedding. Faisal's absence has been discussed among moviegoers. Was Faisal not invited by Aamir, or he choose to skip it?

On the work front, Faisal was last seen in the psychological thriller film Faactory. He also made his debut in Kannada films with Oppanda.