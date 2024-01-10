This Bollywood actor claimed his superstar brother sabotaged his career, imprisoned him, tried to prove him mentally ill

Headlines

After Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Here's what we know

India's biggest film family has more superstars than Kapoors, Khans; more studios than Chopras, net worth Rs 6000 crore

'No power on earth can stop India from becoming a $35 trillion economy by 2047': Mukesh Ambani at VGGS 2024

Viral video: Desi woman sets internet on fire with her sizzling dance to Ghagra, watch

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms now valued over Rs 890033 crore, more than 15 times the GDP of Maldives

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Here's what we know

India's biggest film family has more superstars than Kapoors, Khans; more studios than Chopras, net worth Rs 6000 crore

Viral video: Desi woman sets internet on fire with her sizzling dance to Ghagra, watch

8 amazing flowers you can eat

Broccoli vs Cauliflower: Which is healthier?

Top 10 Rajinikanth films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

After Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Here's what we know

Fighter: Makers drop BTS footage of aerial actioner, unveil new look of Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday - Watch

Meet actor with more hits than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Rajesh Khanna, gave biggest overseas hit, still not called superstar

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Bollywood actor claimed his superstar brother sabotaged his career, imprisoned him, tried to prove him mentally ill

This actor-director has levelled serious allegations against his elder brother, a Bollywood superstar, and claimed that he was given unwanted drugs by his family.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 09:43 AM IST

article-main
The actor who claimed his superstar brother tried to prove him mentally ill (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood and its stars are often slammed for nepotism and promoting their family members. But today, we will talk about an actor whose elder brother is one of the top stars of Bollywood, and yet he claimed that his brother envies him and tried his best to sabotage his career. 

Hailing from an influential film family, the son of famous director and producer Tahir Hussain, brother of Aamir Khan, Faisal Khan (also known as Faissal Khan), has made some serious allegations against Bollywood's perfectionist and claimed that his brother tried to prove him mentally unstable. 

Faisal Khan's career beginning

Faisal's first film appearance was at the age of three in his uncle Nasir Hussain's 1969 film Pyar Ka Mausam, playing Shashi Kapoor's role. As an adult, Faisal made his on-screen debut in Aamir Khan's blockbuster Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). In this film, he played a minor role of a baddie. Later, Faisal even made his appearance in Aamir's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. He has even as an assistant director in Aamir Khan's Tum Mere Ho.  

Watch Faisal in Aamir Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Faisal Khan's flop debut and five-year hiatus

Faisal Khan's first solo film as a lead was Madhosh (1994), produced by his father and directed by Vikram Bhatt. Sadly, the movie was a box office disaster. Faisal took a five-year break, and after that, he got his second film, Dharmesh Darshan's directorial Mela (2000). In this film, he shared screen space with Aamir Khan. Despite being an anticipated flick, Mela was a major flop at the box office. However, Faisal's performance was appreciated. After Mela, Faisal starred in several duds, including Kaboo, Dushmani, Border Hindustan Ka, Basti, Aandhi, and Chand Bujh Gaya.

When Faisal went missing and claimed that Aamir imprisoned him 

In 2007, Khan was reported missing for two days. Faisal filed a report to the police several days earlier, accusing his brother Aamir of keeping him caged in his home because his elder brother thought that he was mentally ill. Aamir and his father, Tahir also fought in a custody battle over Faisal that garnered much press coverage. Faisal's custody was awarded to his father, Tahir. Reportedly, Faisal even rejected Bigg Boss, because he didn't want to 'feel caged again'.

Faisal Khan on Aamir Khan

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "Frankly, I was never ill.. what has been said so far was speculative and spread by my elder brother Aamir Khan and other family members. In fact, I was kidnapped... I was under house arrest, unwanted drugs were given to me. On the judgment day, Judge Saab announced that I was not suffering from any illness.. and that I was normal and capable of handling life on my own. I should be treated as a normal person." In the same interview, Faisal said that he's cordial with Aamir, and they meet and greet each other on occasion. However, recently, Faisal was not seen attending Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan's wedding. Faisal's absence has been discussed among moviegoers. Was Faisal not invited by Aamir, or he choose to skip it? 

On the work front, Faisal was last seen in the psychological thriller film Faactory. He also made his debut in Kannada films with Oppanda. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Buses to be off roads today as transport unions call for strike

Maldives President Muizzu urges China to send more tourists amid row with India

'Indians rightfully angry': Maldives MP after ministers' 'insluting' comments about PM Modi

Meet man whose father is among richest Indians, runs Rs 236000 crore company, is married to...

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth tried to commit suicide after killing son in Goa apartment: Police

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE