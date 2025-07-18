This blue-eyed child is superstar's grandson, his father has net worth of Rs 2700 crores, he still stays away from limelight, lives in..., name is..

Being the son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, questions are often raised about Aarav Bhatia making his Bollywood debut. But he is unlikely to be seen in films, because Akshay Kumar has said many times that Aarav Bhatia has no interest in acting, and he does not want to work as an actor in films.

Not only do Bollywood superstars enjoy a huge fan following, but their children also sometimes do. Fond of expensive clothes, shoes, bags, and a luxurious lifestyle, these star kids are often seen showing off their style at events. There are many such star kids in the industry who compete with their star parents or grandparents in terms of popularity. But there are some star kids in the film world who like to stay away from the limelight and prefer to live their lives away from the world of cameras.

These include Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt and Juhi Chawla's daughter Janhvi Mehta. But today we will tell you about a star kid who not only likes to stay away from the limelight, but also has nothing to do with luxury. Despite being the grandson of 2 superstars and the son of a superstar father who has a net worth of Rs 2700 crores, this star kid stays away from show-off and has no objection to using second-hand clothes. This star kid has been living away from his home since the age of 15.

Who is Aarav Bhatia, Akshay Kumar, and Twinkle Khanna's son?

This cute blue-eyed child seen in the photo is none other than Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's grandson and Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son, Aarav Bhatia, who is 22 years old and mostly prefers to stay away from Mumbai and the world of limelight. Although sometimes Aarav Bhatia is seen with his parents, he is neither active on social media nor is he captured by paparazzi much. Recently, Aarav Bhatia suddenly came into the limelight when he reached Huma Qureshi's house for Eid celebrations. During this, after seeing Aarav Bhatia, people started comparing him to his grandfather, Rajesh Khanna. At the same time, some compared Aarav Bhatia to his father, Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Bhatia to make Bollywood debut soon?

Being the son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, questions are often raised about Aarav Bhatia making his Bollywood debut. But he is unlikely to be seen in films, because Akshay Kumar has said many times that Aarav Bhatia has no interest in acting, and he does not want to work as an actor in films right now. Aarav Bhatia has been interested in martial arts, painting, and designing since childhood, and he wants to move forward in this field. Let us tell you that Aarav Bhatia is a trained martial artist, and he started training in martial arts from a very young age.

What is Aarav Bhatia doing now?

Like Akshay Kumar, his son Aarav Bhatia is also a fitness freak and takes full care of his fitness. Let us tell you, Aarav Bhatia was 15 years old when Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna sent him abroad for studies. Aarav Bhatia is currently doing a fashion design course and does all his work himself while living abroad. Akshay Kumar once revealed how his son is self-sufficient in his personal life, from washing clothes to utensils, Aarav Bhatia does all the work. He currently resides and is studying in London.