This blockbuster, that Shah Rukh Khan rejected, first one to earn Rs 200 crore in India, is set to re-release in October

This movie established the Rs 200 crore club and minted Rs 460 crore gross worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan had to reject it due to scheduling conflicts. Read on to know which blockbuster film is being talked about.

It is very well known that Aamir Khan's Ghajini was the first Bollywood film to earn Rs 100 crore in India. But do you know that another Aamir Khan-starrer was also the first Hindi film to enter the Rs 200 crore club? It is none other than 3 Idiots, which was released on Christmas 2009, exactly a year after Ghajini hit theatres on December 25, 2008.

The Rajkumar Hirani directed coming-of-age comedy drama also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles. 3 Idiots earned Rs 202 crore in India and established the Rs 200 crore club. The worldwide gross figures for the film were Rs 460 crore.

Now, after 14 years, 3 Idiots is set to re-release in theatres. The production house Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films completes 45 years and it will re-release its classics and biggest hits from October 13 to October 19. "As Vinod Chopra Films completes 45 years of storytelling in cinema, we bring back the magic to the big screens", the banner wrote.

It further added, "From the 13th to the 19th of October iconic hits like 3 Idiots and Parinda will hit the theatres again. Some cult classics like Sazaye Maut and Khamosh will be screened for the first time ever", and also shared a complete list of films which are scheduled to be re-released from the next week.

Also, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan was initially offered the title role of Ranchhoddas 'Rancho' Shyamaldas Chanchad aka Phunsuk Wangdu, but the actor rejected the same after his scheduling conflicts. Earlier in 2003 also, Hirani wanted to work with SRK for his debut directorial Munna Bhai MBBS but then also, the talks fell through.

Now, finally after 20 years, the director and actor are coming together for the social comedy drama Dunki, which will hit theatres on December 22 and clash with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's actioner Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. This will be the biggest clash in the post-pandemic era.



