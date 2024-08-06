This blockbuster was rejected by 12 superstars, earned 7 times its budget; Hindi remake became first Indian film to...

Many south films which prove to be a success at the box office, are remade in Bollywood. However, only a few of them are able to taste success. One of the Tamil blockbusters, which was rejected by 12 actors, created history when remade in Hindi.

The film we are talking about starred three stars and was rejected by many superstars like R Madhavan, Mahesh Babu, and others. However, upon release, it collected seven times its budget. It is none other than Ghajini.

Ghaa is a 2005 Indian Tamil-language action thriller film directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The film stars Suriya, Asin Thottumkal, and Pradeep Rawat as the main antagonist, along with Nayanthara and Riyaz Khan in key roles. The film was also remade in Bollywood with Aamir Khan in the lead and both the films turned out to be blockbusters.

However, do you know that Suriya for the lead of the film? AR Murdagoss revealed that the film was first offered to other 12 actors who rejected it and Suriya was the 13th actor. According to reports, superstars like Ajith Kumar, R Madhavan, and Mahesh Babu rejected the film. Not only this, Aamir Khan was also not the first choice for the Hindi remake, the film was first offered to Salman Khan, who reportedly didn't like the script and passed it on.

Made in Rs 7 crore, Suriya-starrer Ghajini earned Rs 50 crore at the box office. The film boosted Asin and Nayanthara's careers and established Suriya as an action star. After the success of the film in South, it was remade in Bollywood in 2008. Aamir Khan-starrer then created history and became the first Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. The Hindi remake marked Asin's Bollywood debut and after this, she went on to give several hits and blockbusters in Bollywood. Ghajini went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time until it was surpassed by 3 Idiots and Chennai Express.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya is set to star in one of the most-anticipated films of the year, Kanguva which also stars Bobby Deol. Aamir Khan on the other hand is working on his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par.

