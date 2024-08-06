This blockbuster was rejected by 12 superstars, earned 7 times its budget; Hindi remake became first Indian film to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kodanda Rami Reddy Manukonda's innovations in framework design for performance-impacting APIs and strategic leadership

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

Bangladeshi protesters loot inner garments, blouses, sarees from ex-PM Sheikh Hasina’s residence

Israel afraid of this enemy, consider them it's biggest concern, not Iran, Hamas, it is...

'Mard auraton ke...': Mukesh Khanna slams male actors dressing up as women for comedy, Ali Asgar reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Kodanda Rami Reddy Manukonda's innovations in framework design for performance-impacting APIs and strategic leadership

Kodanda Rami Reddy Manukonda's innovations in framework design for performance-impacting APIs and strategic leadership

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

Nita Ambani inspired traditional sarees for Hariyali Teej

Nita Ambani inspired traditional sarees for Hariyali Teej

8 yoga poses to improve concentration 

8 yoga poses to improve concentration 

8 films Shah Rukh Khan did for free

8 films Shah Rukh Khan did for free

'शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़', निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

'शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़', निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'brother', who became star with one hit, then quit films after 13 flops, still worth Rs 1500 crore

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'brother', who became star with one hit, then quit films after 13 flops, still worth Rs 1500 crore

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

World's most remade film sparked 26 remakes in just 8 years, three in India, now Akshay Kumar is making it with 6 stars

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This blockbuster was rejected by 12 superstars, earned 7 times its budget; Hindi remake became first Indian film to...

12 superstars rejected this small-budget film, but later it became a blockbuster.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 09:21 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This blockbuster was rejected by 12 superstars, earned 7 times its budget; Hindi remake became first Indian film to...
Suriya's still in Ghajini
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many south films which prove to be a success at the box office, are remade in Bollywood. However, only a few of them are able to taste success. One of the Tamil blockbusters, which was rejected by 12 actors, created history when remade in Hindi. 

The film we are talking about starred three stars and was rejected by many superstars like R Madhavan, Mahesh Babu, and others. However, upon release, it collected seven times its budget. It is none other than Ghajini

Ghaa is a 2005 Indian Tamil-language action thriller film directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The film stars Suriya, Asin Thottumkal, and Pradeep Rawat as the main antagonist, along with Nayanthara and Riyaz Khan in key roles. The film was also remade in Bollywood with Aamir Khan in the lead and both the films turned out to be blockbusters. 

However, do you know that Suriya for the lead of the film? AR Murdagoss revealed that the film was first offered to other 12 actors who rejected it and Suriya was the 13th actor. According to reports, superstars like Ajith Kumar, R Madhavan, and Mahesh Babu rejected the film. Not only this, Aamir Khan was also not the first choice for the Hindi remake, the film was first offered to Salman Khan, who reportedly didn't like the script and passed it on.

Made in Rs 7 crore, Suriya-starrer Ghajini earned Rs 50 crore at the box office. The film boosted Asin and Nayanthara's careers and established Suriya as an action star. After the success of the film in South, it was remade in Bollywood in 2008. Aamir Khan-starrer then created history and became the first Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. The Hindi remake marked Asin's Bollywood debut and after this, she went on to give several hits and blockbusters in Bollywood. Ghajini went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time until it was surpassed by 3 Idiots and Chennai Express.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya is set to star in one of the most-anticipated films of the year, Kanguva which also stars Bobby Deol. Aamir Khan on the other hand is working on his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks..

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks..

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Investors earn Rs 32000 crore in just 5 days after this share rises by 2.58%, it's not Reliance, TCS

Investors earn Rs 32000 crore in just 5 days after this share rises by 2.58%, it's not Reliance, TCS

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel prize winner, who can become new leader of Bangladesh after...

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel prize winner, who can become new leader of Bangladesh after...

'Pawsitively precious': Lioness and cubs cuddle in adorable viral video, internet loves it

'Pawsitively precious': Lioness and cubs cuddle in adorable viral video, internet loves it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement