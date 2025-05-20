Sooraj Barjatya first offered Salman Khan's role in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! to Aamir Khan predominantly because of his innocent-looking face. Aamir Khan rejected the role as he did not find the script of the film appealing. After this, Sooraj Barjatya approached Salman Khan.

Success in Bollywood is based on both luck and hard work. While many actors just need that one film that makes them a superstar, others remain flops despite working in a series of hit films. There are times when one actor accepts a role rejected by their competition, only to make history with it. Today, we will tell you about one blockbuster that was offered to both Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. We are talking about the 1994 superhit film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, one of the biggest hits of the Indian film industry not only created history at the box office but also changed Salman Khan's fortunes after it was released. The film became the biggest blockbuster of the modern era. However, you will be surprised to know that Salman Khan, who is still much-loved for his iconic role as Prem, was not the makers first choice for Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Salman Khan was struggling with his career during this particular time and was also facing financial struggles. Sooraj Barjatya's film gave him the perfect opportunity to get out of this funk, and so he said yes to the film. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! went on to become such a superhit that it created history at the box office and revived Salman Khan's career.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! became the first film to gross over Rs 1 billion (Rs 100 crore) in India, and when adjusted for inflation, is the highest-grossing Indian film of the 1990s and also one of the highest-earning Bollywood films ever.

