This blockbuster had 3 superstars, all died in four years, actress' death became mystery for years, her name is.., film is...

In the past few years, many big stars in Bollywood died of illness or a heart attack. There are many among them whose deaths were untimely, and their fans were shocked by their departure. 36 years ago, filmmaker Yash Chopra brought a romantic drama that became an iconic blockbuster. In this film, the leading trio made the audience crazy with their charm, and the heroine became a nationwide sensation. The saddest part is that these superstars are no longer alive. They left their fans heartbroken. Among them, there are two stars whose deaths shocked everyone, while one star passed away at the age of 70. What is even more sad is that even the director of this film passed away before all of them.

Chandni stars died within four years

We are talking about the musical romantic film Chandni, released in 1989, starring Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, and Sridevi played the lead roles. These three superstars are no longer in this world. Vinod Khanna died in 2017, Sridevi in ​​2018 and Rishi Kapoor in 2020. Rishi Kapoor died during the coronavirus pandemic. Sridevi had gone to a family wedding in Dubai, where her dead body was found in a hotel bathroom. Sridevi's death raised more questions, and her death became a mystery for a few years. Vinod Khanna had cancer, and he also died during treatment. Before them, in 2012, Yash Chopra died of dengue, days before his last directorial, Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The blockbuster earnings of Chandni

Chandni was released in 1989 and received a positive response from the critics and audience. The film became a blockbuster, grossing Rs 27 crore against a Rs 8 crore budget. Over the years, Chandni gained cult status and is regarded as one of the best romantic films of all time. The songs, Chandni O Meri Chandni, Tere-Mere Hothon Pe, Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki and Mere Haathon Mein Nau-Nau Choodiyaan Hai are still moviegoers' favourites.