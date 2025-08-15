This blockbuster, made for Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 27 crore at the box office, gave Bollywood three superstars, all of whom died within 4 years of each other, they are..., film was..

Comeback loading: Rohit Sharma sweats it out in nets ahead of ODI series vs Australia - Watch
BOLLYWOOD
The film Chandni became one of the cult films of Hindi cinema. Initially, this film was offered to Rekha, but she recommended Sridevi's name. Chandni, made on a budget of Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 27 crore at the box office.
Many stars in Bollywood have either died of illness or a heart attack. There are many among them whose death was untimely and shocked their fans. Yash Chopra's blockbuster film, released 36 years ago, featured three such stars who made the audience crazy with their charm. The sad thing is that these three stars are no longer in this world. Among them, there are two stars whose deaths shocked everyone, while one star passed away at the age of 70. What is even more sad is that the director of this film had said goodbye to the world before all of them.
All three lead actors of Chandni died within 4 years of each other
We are talking about the musical romantic film Chandni, which was released in 1989. Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, and Sridevi played the lead roles. Today, these three superstars are no longer in this world. Vinod Khanna died in 2017, Sridevi in 2018, and Rishi Kapoor in 2020. Rishi Kapoor died during the COVID-19 period. Sridevi had gone to a family wedding in Dubai, where her dead body was found in a hotel bathroom. At the same time, Vinod Khanna had cancer, and he also died during treatment. Before all this, in the year 2012, the director of the film Yash Chopra died of dengue.
Was Sridevi's Chandni a hit or a flop?
