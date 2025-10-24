THIS bizarre Bachchan family tradition would have led to Jaya Bachchan touching Aishwarya Rai's feet, was stopped by...

This tradition was widely followed in the Bachchan family; however, it seemingly ended after Amitabh Bachchan's father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, stood against it. Harivansh Rai Bachchan first married Shyama in 1926. Upon her death in 1936, he married Teji Bachchan.

India's culture and family traditions are most prominently showcased during weddings. Just like us, Bollywood celebrities and their families also have some unique traditions that they follow in their families. Today, we will tell you about one Bachchan family tradition where the mother-in-law would touch the feet of her new daughter-in-law. If this tradition continued, Jaya Bachchan would have been bound to touch Aishwarya Rai's feet after she married her son Abhishek Bachchan. However, this practice was abolished long before their marriage when one prominent family member stood against it.

What is the Bachchan family's strange wedding ritual?

As per media reports, the mother-in-law of the Bachchan family was supposed to touch the new bride's feet and tell her, 'Tum doli chadh kar aayi ho, mere ghar bahu nahi beti bankar aayi ho', to which the daughter-in-law would say, 'Doli chadh kar aayi hun, arthi chadh kar jaungi.'

This tradition was widely followed in the Bachchan family; however, it seemingly ended after Amitabh Bachchan's father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, stood against it. Harivansh Rai Bachchan first married Shyama in 1926. Upon her death in 1936, he married Teji Bachchan. It was during their marriage that he interfered in the custom and proclaimed that Teji would not say any such things.

After this, the tradition ended in the Bachchan family. But, if it were still prevalent, Jaya Bachchan would be forced to touch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s feet.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's marriage

Aishwarya Rai got married to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son, Abhishek Bachchan, in April 2007. The couple welcomed their first and only child in November 2011, and they named her Aaradhya.

