Kajol, Twinkle Khanna slammed for supporting infidelity in relationships: 'Proves that Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar cheated on them'
Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online
Kurnool Bus Accident: Eyewitnesses narrate escape from horrific fire, 'only two or three people...'
Big Blow to Pakistan: After India, THIS country is also planning to restrict river water supply to Shehbaz Sharif's country, name is...
What caused Kurnool bus accident? Who is accountable? Congress issues BIG statement...
THIS bizarre Bachchan family tradition would have led to Jaya Bachchan touching Aishwarya Rai's feet, was stopped by...
Australia announce squad change for 3rd ODI, THIS star cricketer returns to squad for T20I series against India after injury, name is...
Alia Bhatt in Chamunda? Amar Kaushik's BIG update on Maddock Horror Comedy Universe
'Why don’t you say...': Did Yuzvendra Chahal's sister take indirect dig at Dhanashree Verma in her Bhai Dooj post?
Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today ahead of Chhath Puja; Check full list, route, timings and more
BOLLYWOOD
This tradition was widely followed in the Bachchan family; however, it seemingly ended after Amitabh Bachchan's father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, stood against it. Harivansh Rai Bachchan first married Shyama in 1926. Upon her death in 1936, he married Teji Bachchan.
India's culture and family traditions are most prominently showcased during weddings. Just like us, Bollywood celebrities and their families also have some unique traditions that they follow in their families. Today, we will tell you about one Bachchan family tradition where the mother-in-law would touch the feet of her new daughter-in-law. If this tradition continued, Jaya Bachchan would have been bound to touch Aishwarya Rai's feet after she married her son Abhishek Bachchan. However, this practice was abolished long before their marriage when one prominent family member stood against it.
What is the Bachchan family's strange wedding ritual?
As per media reports, the mother-in-law of the Bachchan family was supposed to touch the new bride's feet and tell her, 'Tum doli chadh kar aayi ho, mere ghar bahu nahi beti bankar aayi ho', to which the daughter-in-law would say, 'Doli chadh kar aayi hun, arthi chadh kar jaungi.'
This tradition was widely followed in the Bachchan family; however, it seemingly ended after Amitabh Bachchan's father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, stood against it. Harivansh Rai Bachchan first married Shyama in 1926. Upon her death in 1936, he married Teji Bachchan. It was during their marriage that he interfered in the custom and proclaimed that Teji would not say any such things.
After this, the tradition ended in the Bachchan family. But, if it were still prevalent, Jaya Bachchan would be forced to touch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s feet.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's marriage
Aishwarya Rai got married to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son, Abhishek Bachchan, in April 2007. The couple welcomed their first and only child in November 2011, and they named her Aaradhya.
READ | 'Why don’t you say...': Did Yuzvendra Chahal's sister take indirect dig at Dhanashree Verma in her Bhai Dooj post?