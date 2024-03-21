This big budget flop had three superstars, faced backlash, earned only Rs 3 crore, actors never worked together again

This film, which starred three superstars, tanked at the box office and faced backlash from the audience as well as the critics.

Recently, films like Adipurush, The Kerela Story, Pathaan, and others faced a lot of backlash from the audience for some or other reason. However, some of them proved to be blockbusters, while others tanked at the box office. One such big-budget film, made in the 1980s, tanked at the box office after facing backlash.

The film we are talking about starred three superstars and was made by a blockbuster director still failed to impress the audience. The director's next few films also flopped at the box office. It is none other than the cult classic Silsila.

Helmed by Yash Chopra, Silsila is a 1981 film that features a love triangle. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan. In fact, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan were not the initial choice of the filmmaker, instead, he wanted to cast Praveen Babi and Smita Patil opposite Amitabh. However, Amitabh was not okay with it and he recommended Rekha and Jaya's names and under his pressure, Yash Chopra had to sign the two actresses.

Along with a love triangle, Silsila also showed an extra-marital affair. The story of this film revolves around the character of Amitabh Bachchan, who marries his younger brother's fiancée while sacrificing his love under compulsion. Actually, Amitabh Bachchan's brother dies and his fiancée gets pregnant, in such a situation, Amitabh Bachchan, who is buried under the ideals of society, sacrifices his love.

However, when Amit (Amitabh) meets his ex-girlfriend Chandni (Rekha), he decides to end his loveless marriage with Shobha (Jaya Bachchan) and give his old love a chance again. The movie garnered a lot of criticism as the concept of giving heart to another woman while being married was rejected by the audience. However, the songs of the film became a huge hit.

The movie was not only rejected by the audience but also failed to perform well at the box office. Made on a huge budget, the film only collected Rs 3 crore at the box office. However, it was liked by the international audience and later became a cult classic.

Silsila marked Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's last film together. After the film's release the rumours of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's relationship ignited again and thus after this film, they both never worked together. Though the actress was seen in a cameo in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Shamitabh, the two didn't have any scenes together. Not only this but after Silsila, Yash Chopra also saw a setback in his career. His films like Maashal, Faasle, and Vijay turned out to be box-office disappointments and it was only in 1989 that Yash Chopra made a comeback with the film Chandni.

