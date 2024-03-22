Twitter
Bollywood

This big budget flop had 3 big stars, was rejected by Amitabh, collected only Rs 2 crore, SRK almost quit because...

This film, flopped at the box office despite starring three big stars, was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 02:38 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This big budget flop made the director bankrupt
Either the star power or the good content ensures a film’s success at the box office. However, there have been films that despite starring superstars flopped miserably at the box office. One such film, which had 3 big stars and a total of 18 actors, flopped at the box office.

The film we are talking about was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan and collected only Rs 2 crore at the box office. Neither the star power nor the content could save this film. It is none other than King Uncle. 

King Uncle is a 1993 Hindi film which was directed by Rakesh Roshan and starred Jackie Shroff, Nagma, Anu Agarwal, and Shah Rukh Khan. The film was inspired by the 1982 English film Annie which starred Aileen Quinn and Albert Finney, which in turn is based upon the 1924 comic strip Little Orphan Annie by Harold Gray. The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Deven Verma, Sushmita Mukherjee, and Pooja Ruparel in pivotal roles. However, neither the stardom of the actors nor the director's direction could save this film from being a box office failure. 

If the reports are to be believed, before Jackie Shroff, the titular role was offered to Amitabh Bachchan, who rejected the film due to some unknown reasons and he was the one who suggested Jackie Shroff's name for the film. Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of Jackie Shroff's brother in the film wanted to leave it because he was ready to do this film only because of Amitabh Bachchan. In his absence, Shah Rukh Khan also expressed his desire to leave the film. But Rakesh Roshan did not agree to it and convinced him to stay. The actor signed a three-film deal with Rakesh Roshan. Made on a huge budget, the film collected only Rs 2 crore worldwide.

Despite the failure of the film, Rakesh Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in films like Koyla and Karan Arjun. While the latter was a huge hit, Koyla failed to perform well at the box office and turned out to be an average grosser. 

