This Bhojpuri film, released 22 years ago, even overshadowed Bollywood, earned 120 times over budget, it earned Rs..., lead actors were..

The film we are talking about is Sasura Bada Paisawala, which was released in 2003. Directed by Ajay Sinha, it starred Manoj Tiwari and Rani Chatterjee in lead roles.

Bhojpuri cinema has often gone viral, more for its flashy songs than its storyline. Even today, Bhojpuri songs are a big hit among the masses. Although Bhojpuri films are not getting the pan-India tag, they are, despite being made on low budgets, earning a ton of money at the box office. Like Bollywood, Bhojpuri cinema has produced many hit films that are loved by the audience. Today, we will tell you about one such Bhojpuri film starring Manoj Tiwari that created a stir at the box office and earned 120 times more than its budget. After this film, there was a revolution of films in Bhojpuri cinema as it got a new direction, and films with such content gained momentum.

Which Bhojpuri film starring Manoj Tiwari was a superhit?

The film we are talking about is Sasura Bada Paisawala, which was released in 2003. Directed by Ajay Sinha, it starred Manoj Tiwari and Rani Chatterjee in lead roles. Made on a budget of Rs 30 lakh, Sasura Bada Paisawala grossed Rs 35 crore worldwide. Some sources suggest it earned 120 times its budget. To date, Manoj Tiwari's Sasura Bada Paisawala is the highest-grossing Bhojpuri film in history and is considered a landmark in Bhojpuri cinema.

What is the story of Sasura Bada Paisawala?

Sasura Bada Paisawala narrates the story of a boy, played by Manoj Tiwari, meeting a girl, played by Rani Chatterjee, who fall in love and decide to marry against opposition, leading to fighting and reconciliation. A sequel to the film, named Sasura Bada Paisawala 2, was released in February 2020.

READ | Not Sholay or Mughal-e-Azam, this was most expensive film made after independence, was country's first pan-India film, made for Rs 30 lakh, it earned Rs..., movie was..