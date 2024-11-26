Dhoom 2, the second film in the superhit franchise, was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and produced by Aditya Chopra. It starred Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bipasha Basu in lead roles.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently grabbing headlines amid rumours of her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan. However, there was a time when Aishwarya Rai found herself embroiled in a major controversy because of her character in Dhoom 2. Her bold kissing scene with Hrithik Roshan became the talk of the town and has once again hit the headlines, thanks to a Reddit post. Hrithik Roshan's old interview addressing the kiss and the controversy around it is going viral on social media.

Back when Dhoom 2 was released, many media reports claimed that the Bachchans were not happy with Aishwarya Rai's kissing scene in the film. When Hrithik Roshan was asked to address the controversy, he said, "My wife had laid down only one condition - 'If you're going to kiss on screen, this better be the best bloody kiss in the entire world!' That was her only pre-condition. And it was a challenge I had to live up to!"

Aishwarya Rai, however, was very open about the kissing scene being one reason she got into trouble. In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2012, the actress said, "I did it once prominently in the movie Dhoom and it was so topical, and you'll be surprised, I mean I actually got a couple of notices, legal notices, from some people in the country turning around and saying 'You are iconic, you're an example to our girls you have led your life in such an exemplary manner, they're not comfortable with you doing this on screen so why did you?'"

Dhoom 2, the second film in the superhit franchise, was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and produced by Aditya Chopra. It starred Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. Dhoom 2 was a super hit and became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2006.