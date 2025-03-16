Bhooth Bangla stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi in crucial roles. Meanwhile, the film will also witness a reunion of Akshay and Tabu after 25 years. The two were last seen together in Hera Pheri.

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has roped in actor Jisshu Sengupta for the upcoming film, which is directed by Priyadarshan.The makers made the announcement on the occasion of Sengupta's birthday.

Taking to its Instagram account on Saturday, the makers shared a picture of the actor along with a birthday wish and also revealed that he has joined the cast of the upcoming horror-comedy.

"Wishing the brilliant @senguptajisshu a very Happy Birthday! Excited to see him bring his magic to Bhooth Bangla. It's going to be a wild ride," read the post.Take a look at the post

Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a long gap. The duo has previously delivered blockbuster films such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others.

Bhooth Bangla stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi in crucial roles. Meanwhile, the film will also witness a reunion of Akshay and Tabu after 25 years. The two were last seen together in Hera Pheri.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films.The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

