Gwadar's Grandiose Gateway Grounds to a halt: Security issues stall China’s $250 million airport debut

'Real ones know...': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals email ID he used to create his first Facebook account

'Could be...': White House reacts to PM Modi's Ukraine visit, meeting with President Zelenskyy

This Arshad Warsi film broke many records at box office, became his first solo hit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

Vishnu Manchu says Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas has hurt sentiments, writes letter to CINTAA: ‘He should be…’

Viral video: Virat Kohli gives unmissable reaction as Anushka Sharma grooves to Thug Le at IPL 8 opening ceremony, watch

Ravi Teja gets injured while filming RT75, undergoes surgery for…

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

7 surreal images of solar eclipse shared by NASA

10 ISRO scientists who lead India's journey into space

8 most mysterious animals

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Vishnu Manchu says Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas has hurt sentiments, writes letter to CINTAA: ‘He should be…’

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy; couple reveals newborn’s name with first pic

Ravi Teja gets injured while filming RT75, undergoes surgery for…

This Arshad Warsi film broke many records at box office, became his first solo hit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

Although Arshad Warsi has not been seen in any film for quite some time now, there is one film of his that became such a hit at the box office that it revived the actor's career. We are talking about Arshad Warsi's film 'Jolly LLB'.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 11:01 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

These days Arshad Warsi is in the the news after criticising South superstar Prabhas. He recently said in a podcast that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. After this incident, many South stars and Prabhas' fans have expressed their outrage on social media. While South star Nani criticised Arshad Warsi's statement, after 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released on OTT, many people have also backed Arshad Warsi's statement about Prabhas.

Although Arshad Warsi has not been seen in any film for quite some time now, there is one film of his that became such a hit at the box office that it revived the actor's career. We are talking about Arshad Warsi's film 'Jolly LLB' which was released in theaters in the year 2013. In this film, along with Arshad Warsi, actors like Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla were seen in the lead roles. The total budget of 'Jolly LLB' was Rs 10 crore and it went on to earn Rs 48.7 crore at the box office.

'Jolly LLB' was one of the highest-grossing films of 2013 and was a solo hit in Arshad Warsi's career. The film, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, was inspired by the 1999 hit-and-run case of Sanjeev Nanda and also made a minor reference to the Priyadarshini Mattoo case.

'Jolly LLB' became so successful at the box office that after its release, it was remade in Tamil as 'Manithan' (2016) and in Telugu as 'Sapthagiri LLB' (2017). A sequel, 'Jolly LLB 2', starring Akshay Kumar, was released in February 2017.

