Bollywood

This Arshad Warsi film broke many records at box office, became his first solo hit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

Although Arshad Warsi has not been seen in any film for quite some time now, there is one film of his that became such a hit at the box office that it revived the actor's career. We are talking about Arshad Warsi's film 'Jolly LLB'.

These days Arshad Warsi is in the the news after criticising South superstar Prabhas. He recently said in a podcast that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. After this incident, many South stars and Prabhas' fans have expressed their outrage on social media. While South star Nani criticised Arshad Warsi's statement, after 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released on OTT, many people have also backed Arshad Warsi's statement about Prabhas. Although Arshad Warsi has not been seen in any film for quite some time now, there is one film of his that became such a hit at the box office that it revived the actor's career. We are talking about Arshad Warsi's film 'Jolly LLB' which was released in theaters in the year 2013. In this film, along with Arshad Warsi, actors like Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla were seen in the lead roles. The total budget of 'Jolly LLB' was Rs 10 crore and it went on to earn Rs 48.7 crore at the box office. 'Jolly LLB' was one of the highest-grossing films of 2013 and was a solo hit in Arshad Warsi's career. The film, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, was inspired by the 1999 hit-and-run case of Sanjeev Nanda and also made a minor reference to the Priyadarshini Mattoo case. 'Jolly LLB' became so successful at the box office that after its release, it was remade in Tamil as 'Manithan' (2016) and in Telugu as 'Sapthagiri LLB' (2017). A sequel, 'Jolly LLB 2', starring Akshay Kumar, was released in February 2017. READ | Revealed: Shocking reason behind Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's divorce

