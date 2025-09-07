This Anil Kapoor film was rejected by Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan; flopped in theatres, later became cult classic, earned Rs...

Apart from Anil Kapoor, Nayak also featured Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Pooja Batra, Saurabh Shukla, and Shivaji Satam among others.

The political action film Nayak was released on this day, September 7 in 2001. Celebrating 24 years of its release, Anil Kapoor shared some stills from the Shankar directorial and revealed that he was offered the film after Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had rejected it, adding that the role of Shivaji Rao defined him.

Along with a few pictures, Anil wrote, "Some roles define you. Nayak was one of them. First offered to Aamir & Shah Rukh, but I knew I had to live this character and I’m grateful Shankar sir trusted me. I'll always cherish Shah Rukh’s words on that stage: “This role was meant for Anil." Moments like these stay forever. #24yearsofNayak."

The film marked the Bollywood debut of acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Shankar, who has directed Tamil blockbusters such as Indian, Anniyan, Sivaji, Nanban, Enthiran, and 2.0. Nayak was itself the official remake of his own 1999 Tamil hit Mudhalvan, which had starred Arjun in the leading role of Pugazhenthi Pugazh. However, since the Anil Kapoor-starrer flopped at the box office, Shankar never returned to Bollywood. The film later became cult classic due to its repeated re-runs on TV. Made in Rs 20 crore, Nayak even failed to recover its budget and just earned Rs 18 crore net in India.

Nayak revolved around a TV journalist, who exposes the sitting Chief Minister in a live interview on national television. The CM challenges him to take up his position for a single day. The journalist accepts the offer and as he strives to clean politics from corruption in a single day, he and his family get embroiled into the political nexus.

Apart from Anil Kapoor, Nayak also featured Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Pooja Batra, Saurabh Shukla, and Shivaji Satam among others. In 2017, the sequel of the film was officially announced with the title Nayak Returns and Anil Kapoor set to reprise his role. But, it never materialised.

