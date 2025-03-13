Kaala Patthar was based on the Chasnala mining disaster. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor, Kaala Patthar starred Rakhee Gulzar, Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, and Sanjeev Kumar, among others, in pivotal roles.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in over 50 years of his career, has worked in some of the greatest hits in Bollywood. One of his most iconic pairings to date wasn't with any actress but with Bollywood icon Shashi Kapoor. In 1979, director Yash Chopra marked his fourth collaboration with Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan after previously having delivered superhit films with the duo, including Deewaar (1975), Kabhie Kabhie (1976), and Trishul (1978).

Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor, in 1979, worked together in the film Kaala Patthar. The film was produced and directed by Yash Chopra, with a screenplay written by Salim–Javed. Kaala Patthar was based on the Chasnala mining disaster. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor, Kaala Patthar starred Rakhee Gulzar, Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, and Sanjeev Kumar, among others, in pivotal roles.

Kaala Patthar secured the second-highest Filmfare Awards nominations but did not win any. At the 27th Filmfare Awards, held in 1980, Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's Kaala Patthar was nominated for Best Film (Yash Chopra), Best Director (Yash Chopra), Best Actor (Amitabh Bachchan), Best Supporting Actor (Shatrughan Sinha), Best Supporting Actress (Neetu Singh), Best Music Director (Rajesh Roshan), Best Male Playback Singer (Kishore Kumar for 'Ek Raasta Hai Zindagi'), and Best Story (Salim-Javed).

