This Amitabh Bachchan film was released just four days after Coolie accident, Parveen Babi was in therapy, superhit movie was...

Amitabh Bachchan had a near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie on July 26, 1982. The superstar was in critical condition for several weeks, and at one point, was even declared clinically dead for a few minutes. Bachchan was discharged in late September 1982, after spending nearly two months (59 days) in the hospital. But even when the actor was in the hospital, one of his films released in the theatres and became a superhit. It was released just four days after his Coolie accident on July 30, 1982, and went on for several weeks in the theatres.

The movie being talked about is Khud-Daar, directed by Ravi Tandon and produced by Mehmood's brother Anwar Ali. As the film recently completed 43 years, Anwar recalled the challenges he faced on making the film - from how its lead actress Parveen Babi was in therapy when he offered Khud-Daar to her and how the movie was released without any publicity.

Talking to Indian Express, Anwar said, "One lead artist was in therapy during the making of the film; the other lead artist was in the hospital during the release of the film (Amitabh). This was another unexpected challenge. 'Behna' Parveen, as I respectfully addressed her, had to stay in America for six long months for treatment, and many producers had terminated her contracts for various films. When I went up to her to discuss the same, she asked if I had come to ask for the signing amount back like the others. To her surprise, I replied on the contrary. I had gone to ask her how much time she needed and that we would wait for her. On her return, Yokohama Productions was the first to get Parveen’s dates, a sign of her gratitude and graceful nature."

Sharing why Khud-Daar was released without any publicity, Ali added, "Those were the days when the press and Amitabh were not on the same side. Where films rely heavily on publicity and increased presence, there was a significant silence that was not showing signs of fading. As producers, we had to tactfully manage the prolonged situation whilst also balancing the commerce that went with the saleability and success of the film."

Anwar Ali also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan asked him about the film's box office performance when he visited him in the hospital. "Amitabh’s Coolie accident shook the entire nation. Everyone was praying; the queues outside the hospital to donate blood got longer by the day, it seemed like eternity. Khud-Daar was released when he was still in the hospital. Five years from conceptualisation to film release - that’s what it took for Khud-Daar to see the light of day. As I entered Amitabh’s hospital room, the first thing he asked was, ‘Bidoo, how’s the film doing?’ I said it’s a superhit", he concluded.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi, Khud-Daar also starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vinod Mehra, Prem Chopra, Mehmood, Bindiya Goswami and Tanuja in pivotal roles. The film was even remade in Tamil as Padikkadavan starring the legendary actors Sivaji Ganesan and Rajinikanth in 1985, and in Telugu as Driver Babu in 1986.

