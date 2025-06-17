Mili starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Ashok Kumar, and Jaya Bachchan received a Filmfare nomination as Best Actress, the only nomination for the film. Mili was the final work ever done by S.D. Burman, as he died 4 months after the film's release.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee's film Mili, which was released on June 20, 1975, is completing 50 years since its release soon. This film is not just a story but a deep and touching portrayal of human emotions, love, and the mortality of life. 50 years ago, when the film Mili was released, five days later, an Emergency was imposed in the country. Due to the Emergency, Mili did not get the appropriate response despite it being running continuously for 17 weeks in the Novelty Cinema Hall of Mumbai (then Bombay). This film by Hrishikesh Mukherjee is one of those films of Hindi cinema which was known for their simple story and emotional depth.

Mili starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Ashok Kumar, and Jaya Bachchan received a Filmfare nomination as Best Actress, the only nomination for the film. Mili was the final work ever done by S.D. Burman, as he died 4 months after the film's release. One year after its release, Mili was remade in Telugu in 1976 as Jyothi starring Jayasudha.

The film begins with a scene of a plane taking off, and the heroine Mili's father (Ashok Kumar) waves his hand and says, 'Mili has left today, I know she will never come back.' Despite this dialogue, the film's director, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, weaves the plot in such a way that the audience keeps hoping for Mili's return till the end. Mili is suffering from an incurable disease (pernicious anemia). By the time the hero of the film comes to know about this, love has blossomed on both sides. The hero is shocked, but after dramatic events, he marries Mili and both go to Switzerland, where they hope to find a cure for Mili's illness.

READ | This great warrior, ancestor of Lord Ram, was born from his father's womb, defeated Ravana single handedly, got killed after Lord Indra..., his name is..