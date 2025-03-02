This film also starred former lovers, but still, it could not have helped the movie to survive at the box office.

The late Indian industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata needed no introduction. His simplicity and contribution to India will always be remembered. Did you know that Ratan Tata also tried his hand in Bollywood. In mid-2000 he ventured into film production. He produced a film which starred Amitabh Bachchan, but that was late industrial icon's first and last film.

The only film Ratan Tata produced was...

Aetbaar, the 2004 romantic thriller was Ratan Tata's maiden production venture. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, the movie also starred John Abraham and Bipasha Basu (who were dating at that time) along with Supriya Pilgaonkar, Ali Asgar, Amardeep Jha, and Tom Alter in key roles. Released in cinemas January 23, 2004. The film was critically panned and failed at the box office.

The basic plot of Aetbaar

The 2004 release revolves around a caring father Dr. Ranveer Malhotra (Amitabh Bachchan), who wants to protect his young daughter Ria Malhotra (Bipasha Basu) from her possessive, unpredictable and violent boyfriend Aryan Trivedi (John Abraham).

Watch the trailer of Aetbaar

Aetbaar was copy of...

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Aetbaar was the unofficial copy of Hollywood hit Fear (1996), which itself was inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's iconic hit Darr (1993).

Box office collection of Aetbaar

Made in the reported budget of Rs 9 crore, the Ratan Tata production even failed to recover its budget as it could only earn Rs 4.25 crore net in India and Rs 7.96 crore gross at the box office worldwide. After the film's failure, the late business tycoon left Bollywood, and never invested in the movie business again.



The legacy of Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata was one of the world's most influential industrialists yet he never appeared on any list of billionaires. He controlled over 30 companies that operated in over 100 countries across six continents yet lived an unpretentious life. He enjoyed a perhaps unique status - a corporate titan who was considered a 'secular living saint' with a reputation for decency and integrity. Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024 at the age of 86.